4 Reasons Why Trump Would be a Great President

Donald Trump will be a great President of the United States because he has high standards.

We see on the news that he has fired people who are not efficient in his company.

People can count on the fact that he is going to hire people who know how to do their work right.

Trump knows how to build an empire. We see in the news how he managed to make money and how his companies are growing.

The United States economy will be as successful as his companies.

He has experience in the business world, so it will help the United States’ economy to grow; since he is a successful American man.

People are tired of all the promises that all politicians always say in their campaigns and they forget when they win.

Trump at least is being honest with his ideas. He is not pretending to be someone else or like someone else to win voter’s approval.

He is being honest and saying what he really thinks about people and things.

He speaks his ideas clearly and does not dodge questions like other politicians.

No one is telling him what to say or even telling him what to do.

He can be a different president because he does not have any political experience, he will do things different from past presidents.

People want change; all politicians always do the same thing and do not help people who need it. He has a different perception of things.

Donald Trump also will be tough on ISIS. In his debates he expressed his principle ideas to end terrorism.

This will help a lot of people and it will protect them too.

The extremist group is causing panic around the world with its mortals attacks.

As Trump said, he will be taking care of this problem with a massive plan to eliminate it, even though he is not telling how, at least he has it as a priority.

Republicans are leading the Unites States.

Most of the senate and congress is occupied by Republicans, so he can work with the members.

Having the majority of people of the same political party will help him because they are going to support him.

If he fails, he has the excuse that he does not have any experience as a politician, and not like other presidents who know politics and still fail.