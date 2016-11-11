6 Reasons Why Clinton Would Have Been a Good President

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Now that elections are over, lets see what American could have had if they had chosen Hillary Clinton as a President of the United States instead of Donald Trump.

1. She would be a respected president because she treats all people with respect.

For her, religion and gender do not matter, she respects everyone and treats them in an educated manner.

2. She was qualified for the job, she has experience in politics and was named one of the 100 most powerful lawyers in American by the National Law Journal in 1988 and 1991.

She knows the laws of this country and has the experience. At one point, she was a New York senator and First Lady of the United States for eight years.

She also served as Secretary of State.

3. She is also someone who knows the duty of being president.

Her husband was president of the United States and it could help her do a good job.

When her husband Bill Clinton, was president the price for gasoline was $1.06 per gallon. Imagine if Hillary could do the same and reduce the gasoline price.

She also supports many causes as the Global Health Initiative that helped reduce the spread of HIV and low infant and maternal mortality rates.

4. She supports equal rights for women and men, fighting for equal pay, women’s health, and domestic violence.

We are living in a world where women have to do even more than men to gain respect, but earn less than men.

HuffingtonPost.com said, “She introduced the Paycheck Fairness Act, which protects women from being fired for investigating the wages of their male counterparts.”

With the Affordable Care Act, she helped 8.2 million adult women gain health coverage.

5. She said she was going to focus on immigration reform by planning something that can help a lot of immigrants to stay in the United States legally. She was planning to secure the border and just deport criminals. This could end with broken families. This also could help to end with the abuse that many immigrants suffer in the work place.

6. A lot of shooting in schools are occurring because the United States does not have a gun control law.

Hillary supports gun control. If she could create a gun control reform, she would prevents more school shootings and night clubs.

Hillary was the best option to be President of the United States, but now we have a President who does not know anything about politics.

This is what United States of America could have had.