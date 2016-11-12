Embracing America and President-Elect

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Dear Donald Trump,

Should we call you Mr. President now? You have defied all political odds and defeated Hillary Clinton in a tumultuous race for the coveted oval office desk.

Congrats dude, you did it!

Now, what can we expect in your first 100 days in office?

Well, it’s already been seen that we can expect rioting, protesting and violence. All of that and you haven’t even been inaugurated yet.

But policy-wise you’ve put out that big change is coming.

To outline you have proposed:

Canceling billions of dollars for UN climate change programs

Lifting the restrictions on fossil fuel and reinstating the KeyStone Pipeline.

Purging all illegal immigrants that you find a threat to this country

Building a wall (which you don’t want to pay for)

Repealing Obamacare

There are so many more, but these are the policies that you have emphasized.

So in short, Mr. Trump- oh sorry, Mr. President-Elect- you would like to ruin foreign relations by pulling away from trade, deport hard-working people (who in all honestly would do all the work that you feel is beneath you), make healthcare less accessible, and let’s not forget you want to build a wall.

This is how you want to “Make America Great Again?” Well at the rate at which you will be messing with climate change programs, there is not going to be an America to make great at all.

Unfortunately, it’s our sad reality, President-Elect Trump, that you are now the leader of the free world. The Electoral College has spoken.

You need to realize this: You did not get voted into office by the people, but by the system.

The system you claimed that was so against you during this entire election.

Enjoy your win for now, because come January you’re going to have to open up your mind, your ears and your heart to America.

This country is more than those who voted for you. Do not forget about the ones that voted against you.

Listen to everyone, not just middle-class white Americans and not just conservative elites.

Hold your tongue when it needs to be held. No one is going to take you serious if you pop off whenever you please.

You are now the voice of the people. That means everyone in the US. You do not get to pick and choose who you speak for.

You want to make America great again? How about giving back America or bringing back America?

We have all lost something, some more than others.

Maybe once you do some soul searching you will realize that making America great again is not about purging.

No, it’s about embracing.

Embrace America Mr. President-Elect, and America will embrace you.

Sincerely,

The United States of America