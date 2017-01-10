Mo fashion: Golden Globes hits and misses

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

It’s official, award season is upon us!

It kicked off Sunday, January 8 as the Golden Globes aired on NBC, and did not disappoint us one bit.

Let’s be honest though, most of us really just tuned in to the pre-shows where all the stars we love and adore graced the red carpet with their beautiful presence and impeccable (and sometimes heinous) sense of style.

This years red carpet was even more impressive than the award show itself. The women of Hollywood gave us just a little sneak peak of what red carpet trends we can expect this season.

But not everyone was a hit on the carpet. Some completely fell flat on their faces in the styling department. It wouldn’t be a true red carpet without it.

So let’s dissect it a little bit. Here are the best and worst dressed of the 74th Annual Golden Globes.

Mo’s 5 Worst Dressed of the Night

5. Kerry Washington in Dolce & Gabanna, Sophia Webster shoes and Niwaka Jewels.

All I can say is, “Just no.” Washington is one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood, so why her stylist would put her in this is beyond me. The hair and make-up styling is stunning but is over shadowed by the dress. Cap sleeves wrong. Length wrong. Sheer peekaboo skirt wrong. ALL WRONG.

4. Sofia Vergara in Zuhair Murad Couture and Lorrain Shwartz jewels.

Vergara usually stuns with her body accentuating mermaid-style dresses. This award show she deviated from her classic look, and well it was a wrong decision on her part. While her body will always look bangin’ there’s too much going on to know where to look. The shimmer of the metallic gold against her bronze skin almost washes the star out. Pair that with hair and make up styling and this bombshell looks a bit aged.

3. Heidi Klum wearing J. Mendel, Lorraine Shwartz jewels and Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

For a supermodel Klum really makes some questionable fashion decisions, and this is no different. While this isn’t here most outlandish choice in outfits, it still is a swing and miss. Something about it if just off and not doing it for me. The styling, however, is on point.

2. Gwendoline Christie in soft pink gown.

Yawn. Snooze fest. Those are a few words to describe Christie’s red carpet look. The soft pink against her pale skin really just washes her out and the actual dress does nothing for her figure. With a little more tailoring and a completely different color this dress would have been a hit. But for now girl, you stay on the worst dressed a list.

1. Sarah Jessica Parker in Vera Wang Bridal, Fred Leighton jewels, and SJP shoes.

Oh SJP. You’re walking the red carpet not down the aisle. I absolutely hate wedding dresses for red carpet looks. There are very few instances where it is acceptable and this is not one of them. Even the great Carrie Bradshaw can’t pull it off. Everything about this look is wrong. The dress, the hair, even the make up is wrong. The cold shoulder sleeves are just over kill, and with such a petite looking figure the entire dress swallows her whole.

Mo’s Top 5 Best Dressed of the Night

5. Mandy Moore in Naeem Khan and Neil Lane jewels.



I love seeing Mandy Moore in the spotlight again. And the “This Is Us” actress absolutely stunned in this simple yet sophisticated Naeem Khan gown. It’s a classic silhouette, but with the plunging neckline it gives it just the right amount of sexy without going too overboard.

4. Evan Rachel Wood stuns in Altuzarra suit with Neil Lane jewels.

Woods absolutely stunned in this menswear inspired suit. The look brings in a certain femininity that works beautifully with the masculine design of the suit. Everything is tailored to perfection and the styling is just too chic for words. This is how menswear should be worn.

3. Brie Larson in Rodarte and Forever Mark jewels.

Absolutely gorgeous. Larson could not have looked any better. This Rodarte gown is structured to perfection and just screams chic, sophistication and sex appeal. I love that she was the only star to wear pure red to the show. A real stand out of the night in every way. The styling and dress choice are 10/10.

2. Kathryn Hahn in Brandon Maxwell tuxedo, Lorraine Shwartz jewels and Roger Vivier clutch.

Like Evan Rachel Wood, Hahn took a step in the menswear department and came out looking, oh so very sexy. The wide-legged trouser and the tailored jacket work in comparison perfectly. Having the peekaboo lingerie underneath brought in just enough femininity and sexiness to really put this look over the top.

1. Blake Lively in Atelier Versace and Lorraine Shwartz jewels.

I think we can all agree that Lively was hands down the best dressed of the night. Just four months after giving birth she rocked runway in this velvet Atelier Versace gown. This piece hugs her in all the right places, and the sequenced embellishments really give the dress what it needs to put Ms. Lively in the top spot of the Best Dressed list.