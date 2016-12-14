President’s Holiday Party collects 360 toys for Sparks of Love

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Culinart Arts student Stephanie Ruiz was one of the students in charge of the carving station at the President's Holiday Party, which took place on Thursday, Dec 8. The food's theme was Italian and included manicotti and lasagna. (TM Briana Hicks)
Members of the Los Angeles Fire Department received the presents from faculty and staff that attended the President's Faculty Party on Thursday, Dec. 8. Approximately 360 toys were collected for Sparks of Love. (TM Briana Hicks)
Music major Patrica Jackson performed with The Falconers at the President's Holiday Party, which took place on Thursday, Dec. 8. The band was comprised of faculty and students.
Administrative Assistants Confidential Cheryl Thury and Julie Mun collects toys for the Sparks of Love toy drive at the President's Holiday Part on Thursday, Dec. 8 Approximately 360 toys were collected by the Los Angeles County Fire Department. (TM Briana Hicks)
Student Trustee Karen Patron and ASCC employee Cynthia pick out dessert from the dessert table provided by Culinary Art at the President's Holiday Party. The party also featured toy donations for Sparks of Love.
Culinary Arts students Samantha Price, Joshua Tadres, and Arielle Batson took charge of the dessert table. Advanced Culinart Arts students provided food for three consecutive banquets aside from running the cafe. (TM Briana Hicks)
