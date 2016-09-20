Pure focus on the season ahead

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The men’s water polo team is now on a four-game win streak after its victory over Los Angeles Valley.

The Falcons’ defense was very strong and was ultimately one of the deciding factors.

The defense was able to hold LA Valley to only five goals, which proved to be crucial because the offense was only able to produce seven goals.

Second-year utility player Israel Rodriguez said, “We weren’t completely together offensively.”

Against LA Valley it was the first time this season the Flacons did not reach double digits goals.

The 18 turnovers the Falcons had is one area the team is going to be looking to fix before its next match.

Coach Joe Abing said, “We need to improve on our mistakes, we are turning the ball over too many times.

“We just need to slow the game down at times,” he added.

Rodriguez feels the same saying,”We were moving a little too fast, and our communication was a little off […] In the future, we need to communicate a little faster and comprehend each other better.”

Due to the lack of offensive playmaking the two freshman goalies had to step up their game.

Both goalies were essential in this games win.

Standing out amongst the two wasJason Curiel , who had seven saves against LA Valley and assisted on two goals.

Meanwhile, team captain Angel Rojas has now reached the 50 goal mark only nine games into the season, and has more than 20 assists and steals so far and leads the team in all three categories.

At this rate he may be able to hit 100 goal mark. Last season, he was one goal shy from obtaining that statistic.

Moving forward, the team also looks to keep a strong and even mindset for the rest of the season.

Rodriguez said, “I’m always trying to put it in our teammates heads to be humble.”

Driver Cesar Altamirano also feels strongly that no matter the situation the team needs to stay focused.

“Every time we play it’s a new game, you have to play hard, it doesn’t matter what our record is,” added Altamirano.

This has become the shared mindset of the team this year.

Rodriguez added,”We try not to get big-headed, and try to play with confidence and strength.”

After the victory against LA Valley, the team has a week off before traveling to San Diego Mesa.

The team is now heading into a stretch of games, in which it will play tougher opponents and will start to play more conference games.

Altamirano thinks that because the Falcons are not underestimating any other team, that will be a factor in keeping up this level of play, as well as, “Staying confident in each other and playing as a team as always.