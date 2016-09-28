Men get it right

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Finally, getting what the coaches have been teaching the team all season, men’s cross country finished strong at the Golden West Central Park Classic.

The event took place on Sept. 23.

The team was able to run as a pack and finish with a total number of 150 team points. This placed the team in the sixth spot overall out of 19 schools.

Coach Christopher Richardson said, “The [team] is learning how to incorporate the strategies and our coaching staff did a good job reiterating that [to the men.]”

The team was able to pick up on the small details of the race and learn when the right time to attack the race was with its speed.

It has learned the importance of performing in and out of races. The team is also grasping exactly what the coaching staff expects from it.

Coach Brian Ramos said, “[The team] has been training very hard and really buying into what we have been teaching.”

He continued to say that the attitudes have been great and the team members are really working to keep each other accountable.

The hard work and determination is something the coaches want to see carried over to races moving forward.

“The journey and goals we have are not just for practice out here,” Ramos stated, “It’s being with your teammates and being on top of them [with everything.]”