Cerritos adds two wins to the board

The physical and mental toughness, as well as the depth of the Falcons attributed to their latest two victories.

The team was able to pull out a 14-13 win against San Diego State in overtime, after being down 4-0 in the first quarter.

The overall mentality of the players led to them to stay calm, cool and collected even when faced with the situation to face off against a competitive opponent.

The bench shined in the Southwestern game, as it played the whole game and was still able to blow them out 24-5.

Freshman Jason Curiel had a stand out performance against San Diego, making 13 crucial saves in the game.

Both of the goalies had a chance to rotate in an out and finished with a combined 13 saves, during the game versus Southwestern.

During that game the Cerritos coach, Joe Abing, was confident to let the bench play the whole game and the bench rewarded him by putting together a great game offensively and defensively.

The depth of the team has proved to be a crucial part of the teams play in the season so far.

Because of this, it allows Abing to rest his starters and kept them fresh and injury free.

It also provided him with an interesting test, “It’s challenging finding opportunities and getting everyone playing time” he said.

“It’s a good problem to have as a coach,” he admitted.

Games like the one against Southwestern allows coach Abing to give playing time for those who don’t get as many during more competitive games.

Although the team has been rolling this season, Abing is not willing to miss a teaching opportunity.

After the San Diego State game, the he felt that the team needed to work on “getting better shots on power plays.”

A power play is when one member of the team must sit out for twenty seconds, which means the other team has a one man advantage, similar to hockey.

Game planning is the new focus for coach Abing and is a way to take his team to the next level.

“Being prepared for different styles and types of defenses we might face,” is the main focus for the remaining season.

Angel Rojas is still the leading scorer on the team, but his younger brother Jesus has surpassed him in assists, Jesus’s 36 to Angel’s 23.

The scoring as of late for the team has been spread out without one player responsible for all of the offense, 8 players on the roster have more than ten goals and the only players still goalless are the goalies themselves.

Cerritos is looking at a tough schedule for the remainder of the season with four conference games left against Chaffey on Wednesday, Sept. 28, El Camino, Oct. 3, Mt. San Antonio, Oct. 12, Long Beach City, Oct. 19 and Los Angeles Trade Tech, Oct, 26.

With the last two wins, Cerritos has moved its winning streak to six games.