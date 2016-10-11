Falcons continue red hot season

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

After losing their third, and final, backup goalkeeper the Falcons were able to pull out another shutout with up help of forwards Cheyenne De Los Reyes and Natalie de Leon.

The Falcons faced the Long Beach City Vikings on Oct. 3 with their third string goalkeeper Arianna Armijo in the net.

But not even 15 minutes into the game Armijo went down with an ankle injury ending her time in the game.

Exhausting their goalie bench the coaches looked to their field roster, when Reyes stepped up to take on the position.

“I was trying to help the team out,” Reyes said, “you know, put the team on my back.”

The defense was able to help Reyes maintain a shutout keeping the Vikings to just one shot through the first half.

With Reyes being a crucial part of the offense her absence proved to be a factor for the team having nine shots on goal but none hitting the back of the net for a goal.

Both teams end the first half with no goals but not for lack of effort.

The the Falcons pulled Reyes out the net for the second half to place her back up top replacing her with de Leon, also forward.

As the second half began, action immediately followed with a Falcons goal set up by Reyes at the 47 minute mark.

Reyes was able to break through the defense and hammer in a shot that was deflected by the Vikings goalkeeper, Ronnie Gonzalez.

However, Gonzalez was unable to keep her hands on the ball and Laura Aquije was able to score the first Falcons goal.

Five minutes later Reyes was able to get her shot passed Gonzalez, putting the Falcons up 2-0.

In the back field, de Leon was able to hold her own in the net posting three saves to the game keeping the Vikings out of scoring contention.

She said, “I told [the team] when we went out there to have confidence in me, like I have confidence in them.”

De Leon admitted she was nervous but after a few minutes in the back she was able to get in the swing of things.

“The nerves went away after I touched the ball,” she said, “you got to step up for the team.”

The lack of goals proved to be frustrating for Long Beach having showed by the increase of fouls in the second half.

Long Beach posted 10 fouls for the game with Cerritos close behind with nine.

As the game went on the tensions increased between the two teams, with the focus on Reyes.

Things came to a blow when Viking defender, Terica Johnson’s frustration popped off.

After a heated scuffle for ball possession between Johnson and Reyes a vocal confrontation occurred.

“Calm the [explicit] down,” Johnson said to Reyes.

At which point Reyes snapped back telling her to do the same.

Anger ensued from both teams about the exchange that quickly shut down.

“She was just frustrated. When your team is losing you get frustrated and I can’t hold that against her,” Reyes said.

The game became increasingly more physical but it was to no help for the Vikings.

Time expired with 2-0 score, in favor of the Falcons.

The momentum from the win would carry over to the next game against LA Harbor.

This was the first game the Falcons had their starting goalkeeper Ruby Nichols.

She proved to be rusty letting in two goals during the first half, but the team picked up the play scoring four goals in the second half.

They would finish the game with a 6-2 win over LA Harbor.

The winning would continue on as they defeated El Camino on Tuesday with a 5-0 score.

This would be Nichols’ first shut out win since being back from injury.