Men’s soccer struggle with consistency

Cerritos Men’s soccer was able to finally finish a game with a win against LA Harbor on Friday, Oct. 7.

The game followed a disappointing tie against the Long Beach City College Vikings on Oct. 3.

Coach Benny Artiaga stated, “It’s kind of sad [that] we had seven point blank sitters [against Long Beach].”

The offense was able to make solid attacks through Viking defense but could not follow the play all the way through for a finish.

In the first half alone the Falcons would have four break away scoring opportunities.

Unfortunately, all four attacks would fail to find their way past the Vikings goal keeper Saul Ocampo.

“Its pretty sad that we cannot make a break away,” he said, “we cannot go one on one with the keeper and it’s costing us.”

Of the four, the biggest attack to fall short came from Oscar Canela.

Canela was able to make a fast, strong break away through all the viking defenders.

When he finally came one-on-one with Ocampo his shot attempt failed.

The shot was far off target and took a wide right, missing the back of the net and yet another scoring opportunity.

The defense had a light struggle in the second half against the Viking offense but goalkeeper Ivan Martin Del Campo was able to pick up the slack.

Artiaga said, “Thank god for [Del Campo.] He was able to make that one big save […]”

He was able to make seven saves for the day, three of which occurred in the last 20 minutes of the game.

“Usually games like this you lose,” he said. “You miss seven breakaways, seven point blank shots and most teams find a way to put a set piece in.

Their only created chance finds its way in and if it wasn’t for [Del Campo] we would be here talking about a loss,” he finished.

In a fortunate bittersweet end for the Falcons after 90 minutes of play the game ended in a 0-0 tie.

However, the team was able to redeem itself with a 6-3 win against the LA Harbor Seahawks.

The Falcon defense was able to hold the Seahawks to just one goal in the first half.

While the offense scored an impressive three goals. One of which was a converted penalty kick by freshman Luis Garcia during the 18th minute.

Once again, the Falcons found themselves in another tie after allowing the Seahawks to score two goals during the second half.

Del Campo said, “There’s no one to blame, it’s all part of the game. Not even professionals can stay focused for a full 90 minutes.”

In minute 78, freshman Adrian Bacerra was able to find the back of the net after a crossing pass from Canela.

The game would end with a Falcons win after freshman Guy Julien scored two goals in the last 10 mins. of the game cementing the win.

Del Campo had another outstanding performance saving yet another seven shots on goal.

“My job is to be ready whenever my team needs me,” Del Campo said.

A momentum he hopes to carry onto the El Camino game on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

“Frustration kind of gets in the way,” he continued, “But as long as we are calm we can get it back.”