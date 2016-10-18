Criticizing Kershaw’s postseason struggles is unfair

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

For how many years have people stated that Clayton Kershaw could not pitch in the postseason? Yet, the Los Angeles Dodgers are locked in a National League Championship Series against the Chicago Cubs.

Furthermore, three games started Kershaw 2-0 with a 3.72 earned run average. Oh and by the way he had a series-clinching save against the Washington Nationals in the National League Divisional Series.

Still his haters and doubters argue that Kershaw has been thoroughly outplayed by Madison Bumgarner in the postseason.

No matter how much each player does, he will forever be linked because of the fact that they are both the aces for two division rival teams. One of the most historic rivalries in Major League Baseball.

The most compelling stat is the glaring disparity in terms of World Series Championships. Kershaw currently sits three behind Bumgarner.

Also, Bumgarner has been more successful than Kershaw in less attempts.

While the numbers only tell half the story, being a starting pitcher on a major league club is not the kindest occupation to have on the baseball diamond.

As a starting pitcher you only pitch once every five days and the in the postseason often times it dwindles to once every three days.

With that being said, Kershaw can win every game he takes the mound for and still get bounced from the playoffs early. The reason being is once he is pulled from the mound during his outing he literally can do nothing but watch and pray from the dugout while his team’s destiny is put in other people’s hands.

Yet, when the Dodgers fall short people point the finger at Kershaw and his lack of efficiency in the postseason.

Kershaw will no doubt go down in history as one of the greatest pitchers of all-time and quite arguably on paper the most decorated pitcher of our time.

At the young age of 28 years old, Kershaw has racked up a resume’ many can only dream of.

Kershaw has been named the National League Cy Young Award winner three times during his career. He has been named the league’s Most Valuable Player in 2014 and he has been awarded a Gold Glove and claimed the Roberto Clemente Award for baseball’s top humanitarian.

Not to mention Kershaw has led the league in adjusted ERA three times and led the major leagues in strikeouts three different times.

While all of these numbers are great, Kershaw is missing the one thing that many feel is all he needs left to become immortal and that is a World Series ring.

But the amount of criticism and pressure that is being thrashed upon Kershaw is completely unfair and disrespectful.