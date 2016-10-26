Penalties hit men’s soccer team hard

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Despite breaking a three game losing streak on Tuesday. The win came at a high cost.

The team was able to defeat the East Los Angeles Huskies in a 3-0 victory.

In that win their were over 24 fouls, 6 yellow cards and 2 red cards between both teams.

Head coach Benny Artiaga said, “They were just bone headed players made by bone headed players.”

These mistakes came at a huge cost in that the Falcons lost their team captain in Austin Medeiros.

“It’s one of the dumbest plays of the whole season,” he said, “there’s no place for it.”

The play in which he was referring to was in the 85th minute of the game.

Medeiros was playing out in the right-wing of the field. He went to Falcon’s back field. He rushed a East L.A. player from the back.

In doing so he leveled the player down to the ground.

The mistake overshadowed the first in win in three games.

The team was finally able to work on play finishing, which has been a problem all season.

“We controlled the game, we dictated tempo,” Artiaga said, “I am very happy with our soccer.”

He went onto to say that he was very disappointed in the level of discipline that his seasoned vets displayed.

“It’s a great win that just puts a little asterisk next to the win ,” he said.

Moving forward the focus will be on controlling the game at the end of the game.

Even more important the focus will be on discipline and maturity.

Red shirt freshman, Cristopher Monge said, “We [should have] kept moving the ball and playing as the team. We dropped the game because we were up and over confident.”