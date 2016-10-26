Women’s soccer keep winning hot streak alive

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Cerritos College women’s soccer team continue to keep its state championship hopes alive with a 14-1 overall record, and 5-0 conference record for the season.

Light the Fire

Since their loss to Fresno City the team has gone on an eight game win streak, five of which of which have been shutouts.

Starting goalkeeper Ruby Nichols said, “I didn’t play that game, and it frustrated me a lot. Knowing that we dropped down ranking really made me upset.

It definitely sparked a little fire underneath us and we all want the same thing. So we just got to keep moving forward to get that number one spot,” she finished

The home field win against the Chaffey College, last Friday came at no easy task for the Falcons.

This was the first of three South Coast Conference crossover games before heading into the latter part of the season.

The two teams were at a stalemate at the end of the first half, with the score of 0-0.

Just one minute into the second half sophomore Carolina Jaramillo, assisted freshman Itzel Ballesteros in scoring the lone goal of the game.

Ballesteros came one to one against Chaffey goalie Kenya Grande.

She was able to move right passed Grande to score what would be her 15th goal on the season.

Ballesteros said, “As an [incoming freshman] there’s a lot of compition. These 15 goals motivate me to keep doing better, and to my part [for the team]

Her lone goal would give Cerritos the win and earn Chaffey their first loss on the season.

Moving on up

Going into the game the Chaffey Panthers ranked No. 2 in the NSCAA Division III, while Cerritos sat at No. 3.

The win would bump Cerritos up to the No. 2 spot just under SUNY Broome Community College (Binghamton, NY.)

Head coach Ruben Gonzalez thinks that while that is a great achievement it is not the most significant thing for the season.

He said, “It does not matter where we are at now it matters where we finish at the end of the season.”

The Panthers have now moved to the No. 7 spot which is attributed to the two ties they suffered earlier in the season.

Nichols said, “It’s my last year here so of course I want that national title and that state title. I have to do the best I can to help my team get to that number one ranking.”

Earlier in the season the Falcons were without Jarmillo, at starting forward, and goalkeeper Ruby Nichols.

Ballesteros said, “The team feels more confident having the set lineup back. Having them helps the team with shut outs and goals.

While the team handle business with out them having the two back has had an impact on the team, as well.

“It’s been fun,” Gonzalez said, “ They are both really good players.

We are finally healthy and everyone is back. It just makes our team that much better,” he finished

Nichols was out for five games due to a concussion and Jarmillo half the season.

“I had to adjust a little bit because I was out for so long,” Nichols said, “I was kind of rusty but it was more me adjusting [to the new way we played.]

In the game against Chaffey, Nichols saved the three shots on goal earning her sixth shutouts on the season.

“It excites me,” she said, “but I feel that once playoffs start that’s when the shutouts will really matter.”

Slow Burn

Her shutout streak was cut in the second crossover game against East LA on Tuesday.

While the team won 5-1, a complacent Falcon’s defense the East LA offense was able to score in the last few minutes of the game.

Gonzalez said, “ In the second half we got a little complacent. We lost a little bit of the rhythmn but over all the team played well.”

However, through the first half the Falcons defense was able to keep ELAC to just one scoring attempt.

Sophomore Jemelly Medina, of ELAC, attempted the one on one shot, but in the face off was injured when both of the players came down.

She left the game with the wind knocked of her and would not return to the game.

After the dominate first half the Falcons led the Huskies 3-0.

The player’s intensity began to dwindle through the second half after the falcons final two goals were scored.

The Huskies were able to break through the Falcon’s defense and score with just 12 minutes to go in the second half.

Ballesteros said, “The second half was less active then the first half. We could’ve played a way better game.”

She went on to say the team can work on polishing their final touches on the ball moving forward.

Despite the last minute hustle, the Falcons came away with their 14th win of the season.

The win against ELAC was the second to last game in the South Coast crossover games with the final game on Friday.

Cerritos will host their Rio Hondo at 2 p.m. on the Cerritos College Soccer Field.

This will be the final non conference game before having five straight conference matches.

Those five matches will be the most important of the season as they will determine the post season fate for the Falcons.

Gonzalez said, “The goal is to win the next five game to be a top seed going into the playoffs.”