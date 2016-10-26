Women’s water polo hits rough patch going into tail-end of the season

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Despite losing of four their last five games the Cerritos College women’s water polo team sits with a 6-1 conference record.

The first of the four losses came against the Long Beach City Vikings on Wednesday, Oct. 19 in which they Falcons lost 11-5.

The loss placed the women in second just one game behind the rival Viking team.

Throughout the course of the game the offense failed to get into sync scoring only a total of five goals.

Head coach Sergio Macias said, “Fatigue and lack of focus,” was what attributed to the loss against the Vikings.

Defensively the team dropped the ball, as well, allowing 7 goals to hit the back of the net in the first half alone.

“We lost sight of the ball [and] they converted on our mistakes,” he said.

The team also failed to capitalize on opportunities given up by the Vikings, and walked away from the first half scoring just twice.

In the end, the Falcons were outshot 29-15 and suffered 19 turnovers to the Vikings.

The struggles continued for the women losing against both Orange Coast College and Saddleback last Friday at the Battle of the Beaches Tournament.

Once again the offense struggled to get on the board missing scoring chance, after chance.

Down 11-4 in the third quarter, the Falcons were able to get with in spitting distance of a tie scoring three goals in a row taking the score to 11-7.

Sophomore Elisa Prohroff said, “At the beginning it’s really anyone’s game, but once you look at the scoreboard [it gets in your head.]”

For no lack of effort the women were also able to score two goals in the last two minutes of the game, but could not come back for the win missing even more chances to score.

While game against Saddleback was only decided by one point the Falcons still could not come out on top.

The team let go a 7-5 lead during a sluggish fourth quarter in which they failed to score any points at all.

The game ended in with 8-7 score in favor of Saddleback.

The following day the Battle of the Beaches Tournament continued with a short lived victory for the Falcons.

They were able to defeat Palomar by a staggering score of 10-3.

After trailing 3-2 at the half, the Falcons came back to score 8 points in the latter part of the game while simultaneously holding Palomar to a shutout.

Team captain Vanessa Hinojosa said, “We wanted to work on our countering [and playing hard.]”

The victory could only be celebrated briefly, as the team faced San Diego Mesa just a few hours later.

They faced another loss at the hands of the Olympians due to the offense’s inability to finish.

The Falcons were unable to take any sort of lead through the game, and ended with a 8-5 loss.

Wednesday the team will face L.A. Trade-Tech for their final conference game before the conference championship tournament.

“We need to focus on our defense and knowing where the ball is at all times,” Hinojosa said, “we are just letting it go to easily.”