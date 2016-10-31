Men’s water polo breaks record in conference closure

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

With the final confrence game played, the only thing left for the Falcons is the South Coast Confrence championship coming up this weekend.

The men’s water polo team finished the season strong with a 30-9 victory over Los Angele Trade Tech.

The 30 goals the team scored broke a single game record for the team.

A confident utility player Jesus Rojas said, “It was a little bit easy, that team’s not that good.”

LA Trade Tech finished the season winless, and wasn’t the most competitive game for the Falcons this season, but Coach Joe Abing doesn’t believe in a wasted opportunity.

“Trade Tech was a good game to get everybody some playing time,” he said.

That victory puts Cerritos at 24-4 overall and 5-1 in confrence play this season with the confrence championship in sight.

Cerritos first game of the tournament will be played Friday, against the winner between El Camino and Mt. San Antonio.

The Falcons fully expect to see Mt. SAC Friday for the second time after beating them earlier this season 19-18.

Abing trusts that he and his team will be better prepared for Mt. SAC this time around.

The first time they met Cerritos surrender 18 goals and only narrowly escaped with a victory after scoring with 14 seconds left to give them the lead.

“I think that they are still going to be a tough opponent for us, but we’ll definitely be more prepared for them, on the the flip side they will probably be more prepared for us as well,” Abing said.

Rojas is very excited and confident to play this weekend against confrence rivals such as Mt. SAC.

“We’re really excited to play this weekend, we’re really focused on it,” said Rojas, “we just have to keep it up in practice, but our goal is to win.

Both Abing and his team expect to see Mt. SAC on Friday, and players like Rojas have to upmost confidence in his team.

“We can beat them,” said Rojas.

If the Falcons are able to advance to the confrence championship, they are almost one hundred percent sure Long Beach will be waiting for them.

Long Beach beat Cerritos earlier in the season and is responsible for the Falcons only confrence loss this season.

Rojas feels,”They beat us because we weren’t that focused on that game, but we can beat them.”

He added,”We just have to make good passes, play smart like we always do, but last time we played them we weren’t very smart.

Beating Long Beach for the confrence championship would not only give the Falcons revenge for the loss earlier this season, but also for last season in which Long Beach beat them in the conference final.

After the South Coast Confrence tournament, on Sunday the seeding for the Southern California Regional Playoffs will be announced.

The playoffs will start the following Wednesday, and the top two teams from the playoffs will advance to the State Championship.

Rojas has the upmost confidence for his team in the coming tournaments and the prospect of playing for the state championship.

He said, “We got to go to state first, then we’re going to win.”