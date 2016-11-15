Volleyball Season Finale: Photo Gallery

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Outside hitter Rocio Rojo-Perez serves the ball at home against the LA Harbor Seahawks. The team won the game in straight sets (25-15, 25-19, 26-24) in it's season finale. (TM Terrel Emerson)
Right side Leslie Larranga skies high for a serve. The Falcons were able to beat the LA Harbor Seahawks in straight sets in the season finale. (TM Terrel Emerson)
Outside hitter Nicole Flores skies for a kill against LA Harbor College in Cerritos' season finale. That kill would be Flores' only of the night. (TM Terrel Emerson)
Right side Leslie Larranga discusses the gamplan with some teammates. Larranga played in her final game in a Cerritos Falcon uniform Friday, Nov. 10. (TM Terrel Emerson)
Setter Lorinet Marquez sets up Dymond Johnson for the kill. The team had 43 total kills in a straight set win over LA Harbor College. (TM Terrel Emerson)
Outside hitter Monica Vega gets ready to serve the ball in the season finale game against LA Harbor College. For Vega and seven other sophomores, it was the last game in a Cerritos Falcon uniform. (TM Terrel Emerson)
Head coach Kari Pestolesi addresses her team during a timeout of it's season finale win over LA Harbor. She ended her first season as head coach 10-13. (TM Terrel Emerson)
Outside hitter Monica Vega leaps in the air for a kill. She led the team with 17 kills on the night. (TM Terrel Emerson)
Right side hitter Abria Jones stands tall to deliver a serve over to LA Harbor College. Every player in uniform got a chance to play during the team's season finale win over the Seahawks. (TM Terrel Emerson)
Outside hitter Rocio Rojo-Perez gets ready to send the ball over the net for serve. Rojo-Perez expressed gratitude for her teammates and coaching staff following the win in the team's season finale. (TM Terrel Emerson)
Right side Leslie Larranga stands patiently awaiting the sign before serving the ball to LA Harbor College. Larranga was one of eight sophomores, who celebrated Sophomore Night with a win. (TM Terrel Emerson)
