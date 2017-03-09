Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Hugh Jackman’s farewell to Logan

Logan/Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) tries to protect the young mutant Laura (Dafne Keen) (Ben Rothstein/20th Century Fox)

Natasha Molina
March 9, 2017
Filed under Arts & Entertainment, Movies

Lights, camera, action & claws. Yes thats right, claws.

Hugh Jackman returns in the final X-men installment, “Logan.”

Long time fans of the Wolverine character are in for an action packed ride with so much of the original feel that X-Men has always brought.

This time around Logan brings a raw, rugged brokenness that shows a more relatable side to his so called “super hero” life.

Drunk, angry and well borderline suicidal, making barely enough to get by as a limo driver in Mexico, Wolverine can’t seem to steer clear of mutant drama.

Logan ends up caring for an Alzheimer’s, seizure-prone, Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart), who is kept in hiding from the outside world that continues to see mutants as outsiders.

A young Mexican girl named Laura (Dafne Keen) appears in Logan’s life to cause even more trouble only to have a certain familiarity with him.

What could it be? You guessed it, claws. But not just any claws these bad boys are also made from Adamantium.

With Laura bringing on a daunting past, Logan is forced (begrudgingly so) alongside Charles Xavier to embark on a journey to save her.

Keen’s performance was one if not the best parts about this entire film.

The fearlessness, courage and downright badassery she brought to her character was incredible.

Slashing, literally any threat that comes her way with hardly even speaking a word will leave most speechless.

Wolverine really gets to let loose in this film in a way that hasn’t been seen or done before.

Because the film is rated R, fans can get a full dose of Logan’s anger with multiple eloquent uses of the word “fuck.”

Definitely not short of creative ways to kill people with his claws, there will be plenty of bloody scenes for gore lovers alike.

The ever so poised Xavier being the pillar that’s holding everyone together, brings an emotional aspect to the film that will leave audiences needing more than one tissue.

Overall, this film brings a rollercoaster of emotions that will leave dedicated X-Men fans satisfied with Wolverine coming to a close.

