‘Pokemon Presents’ discussion (featuring Twitch streamer Kihambo)

Oscar Torres: Hello Cerritos College faculty members and students. My name is Oscar Torres, co-editor for Arts & Entertainment, and I’m joined with a special guest, why don’t you go ahead Introduce yourself.

Kihambo: Hey everyone my name is Kihambo, I make content on YouTube and Twitch and sometimes TikTok, and I’m 20 years old.

Oscar: Alright glad to have you and we just got back from watching the “Pokemon Direct” and it will be great to say your thoughts and opinions on the presentation. So first question, what do you thought about the whole presentation so far?

Kihambo: The whole presentation so far, man, okay, honestly, it was a good thing they started off with “Pokemon Snap.” So they kind of have that kind of calm before the storm moment. And then they just hit us with the gen four remake-off rip. It was really cool to see I think the gen four remake looks really Of course it’s not polished yet because I saw some frame rates drop when the whenever you cast the Pokemon and stuff. But overall, I thought the Direct was pretty solid. I can’t be mad because I’m a Pokemon fan. It was for as long as I’ve had sentience, so I’m really happy with this.

Oscar: How do you feel about like the gen four remake design? Do you like the art style that they use, like the Chibi designs of the characters?

Kihambo: The Chibi designs, it works for it works in its favor. It’s not my kind of style of game, but I definitely love that it’s not like other 3d 3d games on other consoles that were made by Nintendo because as silly as it looks, I’d actually take that over say like Sword and Shield animation or art style anytime any day of the week. So that’s that’s my opinion on it.

Oscar: What do you what is your like rating out of this, like game? would you rate it like a five or 10?

Kihambo: Oh the DS, so I played Diamond about once only and but I remember loving the experience. It was definitely like a solid eight out of 10 game for me. I’d say I would pick it up maybe a week after it comes out. Not exactly like on because a lot of games you know they have problems on launch, especially consoles like pretty sure the Nintendo Switch was pretty buggy back in 2017 before the update and stuff, but I will definitely get the first month that drops later sometime this year. They haven’t revealed the month date yet.

Oscar: All right, and then moving on from “Pokemon Brilliant Diamond” and “Shining Pearl”. They also announced a brand new open-world style Pokemon game called “Pokemon Legends: Arceus”. Wondering what your thoughts about that game is pretty interesting, we’d never saw a Pokemon game this expansive as before.

Kihambo: Yeah, definitely. So pretty much I can say that, the way Sword and Shield This is just an example. Like I have seen Sword and Shields open World features in one of the trailers or something back in 2019 when I went to E3 before, of course, the whole COVID situation hit. And I don’t know, I didn’t think much of it. But seeing the open-world like for the Arceus legend expansion pack… I don’t know. Maybe it’s nostalgia. Or it’s just the music itself. Because I thought it was brilliant. I thought it was great. I think I’m definitely going to be more interested and more invested. I’m going to be definitely more inclined to invest time and energy into the open world of Arceus. So can’t wait for that.

Oscar: And will you be picking up this game like day one, As soon as it comes on next year?

Kihambo: In 2022 I’ll probably still be doing stuff inside of “Pokemon Brilliant Diamond”. I’m planning on getting “Brilliant Diamond” because that’s what I grew up with. But maybe day one maybe because definitely, I will have beaten the Pokemon game by then I’d beaten Pokemon games fairly fast, probably faster than the average person because I know a lot about But yeah, I could definitely say I could I’ll pick it up day one if it interests me enough, because I don’t usually play post games for Pokemon games, especially in RPGs.

Oscar: Yeah, that I agree with so we have two things to expect for 2021 and 2022 that we’re both excited for and hoping that the wait is fully paid off. So again, thank you all for thank you for joining me Campbell is really much appreciated. And is there any way we can find you like on YouTube, Twitter, like all that stuff?

Kihambo: Oh, yeah, it’s very easy. It’s just my name on here on zoom. So Kihambo K-I-H-A-M-B-O If you forget how to spell just remember Kimbo Slice, he’ll, you’ll find it

Oscar: And you have a twitch channel, right?

Kihambo: Yeah, the exact same name.

Oscar: Alright, then we’ll make sure to let the viewers know check out your stuff and make sure maybe you’ll have new fans after this. And again, thank you so much for joining for me in this presentation. I really appreciate it.

Kihambo: You’re Welcome.

Oscar: And for all of you at home, what do you think of the Pokemon Present showcase? Did you like what you saw, Do you hate what you see? Let me know in the comments below and make sure to follow the Talon Marks for more news on Pokemon, arts and entertainment or news. I’ll check you all later. See you guys later.

Edited & transcribed by Oscar Torres