Categories:

Audio Voicer: ‘Wednesday’ brings new moves to Falcons Halloween

Byline photo of Peyton Oliveira
Peyton Oliveira, Sports EditorOctober 31, 2024
Peyton Oliveira
Dance instructor teaching the moves at the ‘Wednesday’ dance workshop Oct.22

Cerritos College hosted a ‘Wednesday’ themed dance workshop at the performing arts center outside stage Tuesday Oct.22.

The dance was led by instructor Xander Priddie who started the show telling the attendees to not worry if they couldn’t do exact movements and to try combinations.

The crowd began to feel very loose after this and they slowly learned the dance routine in segments. 

After the first segment was taught, the group went over it a couple times with Priddie before the Wednesday finally music came in.

The music seemed to have brought life to the dancers as they flowed through the steps a bit easier, the music guiding them along.

The routine soon got more challenging after that as more Halloween moves began to be incorporated within.

As that segment came to an end, the dancers took a quick water break to refresh and get a breather after learning a large piece of choreography.

The dancing continued on after the break as the final part of the routine was taught to the performers.

As the final pieces came together the music started to play and the dancers who now had a better grasp of the routine did it without instructions.

The group went through the whole thing with no breaks officially completing their workshop with new moves under their belt.

When asked what Priddie hoped would take away from the workshop, they stated, “I think just like allowing them to be silly in a quad that’s something.”

About the Contributor
Peyton Oliveira
Peyton Oliveira, Co-Sports Editor
Peyton Oliveira is returning for his second semester at Talon Marks as co-sports editor covering campus, local and national sports news. He enjoys creative writing and watching movies when not listening to music. Peyton is hoping to one day work for The Athletic and start his own independent MMA journalism outlet.
