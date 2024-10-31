‘Wednesday’ brings new moves to Falcons Halloween

Cerritos College hosted a ‘Wednesday’ themed dance workshop at the performing arts center outside stage Tuesday Oct.22.

As the event began, dancers participating started to check the information booth where they found flyers for future events and info on Cerritos dance.

The dance was led by instructor Xander Priddie who started the show telling the attendees to not worry if they couldn’t do exact movements and to try combinations.

“Trying to figure out new ways of accessibility I feel for so long you’d go to a class and they’d be like you didn’t get it you’re not good enough,” said Priddie.

“So I think trying to remind people that if you forget something just forget it and that there is no perfect way to dance” He further explained.

The crowd, now feeling a bit looser, began to learn the dance in segments as they did their best to follow with the moves that they were learning for the first time.

The beginning of the routine started off simple. They tilted their shoulders forward, tilted their left hand and the steps started to build from there.

After the first segment was taught, the group went over it a couple times with Priddie before the Wednesday music came in.

The music brought life to the dancers as they began to flow through the steps easier, the music guiding them along.

“I kept on doing sorta like a jig, it was like um, we put our fist together and kinda like groove to the side, I liked especially since how challenging it was to keep on time, it was really fun and groovy” said Jasmine Reyes, a student who attended the event.

The routine began to get more challenging soon thereafter as more Halloween themed moves began to be thrown in.

The frankenstein dance, heels to toe, tapping your friends on the shoulder, then doing a halloween themed heel walk.

As that segment came to an end, the dancers took a quick water break to refresh and get a breather after learning a large piece of choreography.

Priddie was asked about the dancers ability to learn the dances “ It was so good there was moments I didn’t even emphasize that they were doing, just like they made it their own, and I think it just nice to not like force people to dance, to see them love it.”

The dancing continued on after the break as the final part of the routine was taught to the performers.

As the final pieces came together the music started to play and the dancers who now had a better grasp of the routine did it without instructions.

The group went through the whole thing with no breaks officially completing their workshop with new moves under their belt.

“I think just like allowing themselves to be silly in a quad that’s something I learned as an actor . . . they took up space and just showing them they can take up space” said Priddie.