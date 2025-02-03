Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

“SUITS LA”: where Hollywood meets the courtroom

Byline photo of Karina Soriano
Karina Soriano, Staff WriterFebruary 3, 2025
SUITS: L.A. — “Pilot” — Pictured: Stephen Amell as Ted Black. Photo credit: David Astorga/NBC

Suits LA” is the new spin-off, in a new city of the fan-favorite show “Suits” with new characters and new cases that tie in with current legal practice, specifically entertainment law that premieres on Feb. 23. on NBC and Peacock.

The new series brings a former New York prosecutor, Ted Black, who is played by Stephen Amell, to Los Angeles to start Black Lane Law Firm, an entertainment law practice.

While the series will bring in these new characters it will also have a recurring guest in Harvey Specter, who is played by Gabriel Macht, and who was one of the main characters in the original show.

His return ties in with the new series and will remind the audience of the first series as well as the new characters for everyone to enjoy.

The practice of entertainment law is perfect since it’s set in LA and the audience can feel the tension and anticipation in the new teaser trailer that was released on Jan. 24.

The teaser trailer introduces Black Lane Law Firm and its employees, both in and out of work life.

It’s not just about work-related problems but about individuals in a company and relationships that develop, with strong character chemistry that’s obvious to viewers.

The trailer shows tension and romantic complications at Black Lane Law, just like the original series.

Keeping a work balance and a life balance seems to be a huge challenge in the show that most of the audience can relate to.

The new location in LA opens up new stories for the series, making fans excited for the return of the series according to the feedback that has been given so far on social media.

The show will tackle modern issues such as social media’s impact on public perception, Hollywood’s crazy challenge of representation and life in Hollywood which will definitely collide with guest stars in the series.

This show will also attempt to make future lawyers look and laugh at their own path.

By combining the success of the first series with some legal issues that viewers might find familiar in the world of entertainment, the producers hope to create a show that will appeal to old and new viewers.

In the long run, “Suits LA” will not only be a legal drama but a reflection of modern life and its gray areas between right and wrong.

“Suits LA” can get both old and new followers and make it a must watch in the changing face of legal TV.

The show is set to really push this new age of legal drama since it combines fresh storylines with returning characters.

About the Contributor
Karina Soriano
Karina Soriano, Staff Writer
Karina Soriano is a staff writer at Talon Marks. She is a passionate music enthusiast and host of Nue Life Radio, a radio show and podcast focused on all aspects of the music industry. Inspired by her childhood love for music magazines, she has always had a love for music journalism. Her love for music led her to work with music labels in Los Angeles, Karina enjoys a diverse range of music genres and she loves attending concerts to experience live music.
