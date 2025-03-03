Drake is back with his signature blend of vulnerability and an extension of his Certified Lover Boy era but with a moodier edge courtesy of PARTYNEXTDOOR’s R&B sensibilities with his newest release $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.

The 21-track collaborative project is somewhere in between sultry late-night confessionals and fleeting moments of filler.

The album opens with “CN Tower,” with a hazy, heavily synth-drenched opener that sets the tone. Icy keys over a muted trap beat as Drake shares about fleeting connections and midnight regrets.

It’s a strong start, but the sheer length of the tracklist becomes apparent early on. With 21 songs, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U sometimes feels stretched thin.

For example, “Crying In Chanel” has a crisp percussion, but the track struggles to resonate emotionally; it just feels overly technical despite its polished production.

This disconnect might come from its repetitive melodies or lyrics that lack the rawness of Drake’s earlier work.

Meanwhile, you have “Meet Your Padre,” the fusion of norteño-inspired accordion melodies and trap rhythms that disappoints further, and this is no fault of Chino Pacas.

“Meet Your Padre” just sounds disjointed in its pacing. It’s a very rare misfire in Paca’s discography, highlighting how even strong artists can create lackluster music when creative visions clash.

Then there are tracks like “GIMME A HUG.” Drake opens with a spoken word cadence, a shift from his usual melodic flows and auto-tune, featuring two iconic samples.

The track begins with a sample of Terrell Grice’s “Sing”, its gospel harmonies set a nostalgic tone. Later into GIMMIE A HUG, you get into a moodier territory with Aaron Hall’s “I Miss You” sample which is done extremely well.

The contrast between these two samples mirrors Drake’s real lyrical tension between vulnerability and arrogance.

Another stand-out track, “Pimmie’s Dilemma” really shines with its standout production and Pimmie’s angelic vocals.

Pimmie has a 2024 release by the name of Bye Luv. It’s three tracks and it most definitely serves as an introduction to her ethereal tone and emotionally layered storytelling. Produced by Imovekiloz, who also worked on “Pimmie’s Dilemma.”

If you are not familiar with Pimmie’s growing influence in contemporary R&B, her music is worth listening to.

While it is very obvious that Drake anchors $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, it’s PARTYNEXTDOOR who elevates the project with his shadowy, whispered ad-libs.

Layering that with muted 808s, his solo track “DEEPER” is truly the album’s spiritual core.

It echoes PARTYNEXTDOOR’s 2016 P3 era, the production mirrors the emotional freefall of his lyrics.

This isn’t just a standout moment; it’s the thesis statement for this album. While Drake switches between bravado and regret, PARTYNEXTDOOR’s “DEEPER” proves why he’s remained on top with his mood-driven R&B.

PARTYNEXTDOOR’s ability to turn emptiness into art is what he does best. His artistic style is a sonic metaphor for emotional detachment.

With all the controversy Drake has been involved in these past couple of months, turning that off and listening to, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, unbiased you will see that the album ultimately argues that true artistry isn’t about resolution it’s about staring into the void, mic in hand, and finding rhythm in the chaos.