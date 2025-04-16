Channeling your inner punk

ASCC and the Department of Theatre Arts are performing “Little Red” a punk-style play based on the Little Red Riding Hood folklore with a Latino lens of the story at the Performing Arts Center at Cerritos College starting on May 9.

This musical is directed by Sylvia Cervantes Blush, a Mexican-American artist and an alumni of Cerritos College.

The story centers around the protagonist Red and her wanting to see her favorite punk band perform live but has to carry on a family tradition that interferes with her being able to go to the concert.

Red deals with the issues mainly in the form of issues that Latinos deal with when it comes to self-expression and having to listen to what her family wants out of her in comparison to what she wants.

Though the story is seen through a Latino lens it still allows for anyone to get the message of the story.

“It’s a universal story because it’s about what do you do when you’re stuck between choosing something that really matters to you versus family tradition because those things don’t always line up, especially when you’re 16 years old,” Blush stated.

Blush also added that even though Red is a teenager her struggles are still ones that the audience and actors can relate to.

“Maybe it’s that they have to work or they’re bringing in money to help support the family as well and having to deal with that. I’ve got this obligation, but I really want to go do this thing right,” Blush expressed.

This would be the first time Little Red will be performed at Cerritos College and it’s considered a new-age play as it was written in 2015 according to Blush.

This is also the first time Blush has directed a musical in about eight years as she was meant to direct one in 2020 but the issues of the pandemic and some personal health issues prevented her from doing so.

Even though Blush was an alumni it was never at the front of her mind that she would come back to the college and get to direct a play such as this one.

“What was important to me was bringing stories that haven’t been done. Doing stories that resonate more with the actual demographic of our students,” Blush said.

She added, “I value the classics. I value the modern contemporary plays and everything that’s within the American theater canon. I value all of those things, but what we don’t teach our students enough is what is on the outside of that canon.”

The students who she’s directed through this play have been from a wide range of alumni to people who haven’t taken acting classes.

Blush commented as to why that is the case, “It’s what you have in your spirit, in your ability to pick up choreography, to learn the story, to research the story, and then to just be a good storyteller.

“That’s what we’re looking for when we’re doing auditions, where it’s less about, um, how long you’ve been doing it, and it’s more about, um, can we recruit the heart and then train the brain,” Blush stated.

Blush also added that the connection between actors has gotten stronger through that process as the veterans get to teach the rookies and the rookies get to learn.

Overall Blush wants the audience to walk away with the message of the play which is to, Channel your inner punk.”

“To channel your energy, your emotions, and to reach out to your communities when you need help, and to be able to see themselves on stage as a representation, that they’re not alone, in navigating hard emotions,” Blush finished.

Make sure to secure a ticket to see this play by going to www.cerritos.edu/pac.