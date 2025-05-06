Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Categories:

Billboard’s 2025 Latin Women in Music Celebrates Trailblazers

Byline photo of Karina Soriano
Karina Soriano, Staff WriterMay 6, 2025
Image for Billboard Mujeres Latinas en la musica Photo credit: Billboard

It was a great night for Latin women in music with powerhouse talent under one roof.

The 2025 Billboard Latin Women in Music ceremony kicked off with an electrifying opening act by Puerto Rican icon Olga Tañón, who also became the night’s first honoree.

Tañón set the tone for the evening with her greatest hits, blending merengue and Latin pop.

Her performance was described as “fiery” by Billboard, included a full orchestra, and immediately energized the audience.

Following her performance, Tañón was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award, one of the ceremony’s most prestigious accolades. With an empowering speech.

“This award isn’t just about my journey, it’s a torch I pass to every woman fighting for her voice to be heard.”

Belinda then delivered a performance that embodied her Corridos Coquette era. Her ‘Corridos Coquette’ era is something that works very well for her, it’s soft and edgy.

She opened with the ballad “Cursi de Más.” Her vocals sounded serene and like she was in a healing phase in her life.

Mid-performance, she transformed into a fringe look, which I had to look up right away, it was so well put together and she started performing her song “300 Noches,” blending norteño with electronic beats.

She received the Evolution Award presented by Lele Pons, who really worked her green two-piece outfit, showing her baby bump.

Up next was Natti Natasha, who embodied maternal strength at the 2025 Billboard Latin Women in Music, where she accepted the Unstoppable Artist Award with this raw emotional power.

The Dominican star took the stage in a sleek white silk suit, delivering a rendition of her bachata-pop ballad “Vendaje” a track from her album En Amargue.

While dedicating the moment to lives lost in her homeland’s recent tragedy, in tears, she said, “This is for souls who were simply celebrating life.”

As a mother balancing global fame with parenthood, she turned her acceptance speech into a manifesto for women everywhere: “Being unstoppable is getting back up a thousand times, being a woman, a mother, a proud Latina.”

For moms who are navigating their own battles, trying to break into this music industry, Natasha’s journey from overcoming “every tear, every sacrifice” to tropical music royalty stands as proof that motherhood fuels purpose, not limits it.

It was such a great moment seeing Yailin La Más Viral on stage, who is an artist to watch, delivering hits like Bing Bong that created a buzz on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart, debuting at No. 28, she was announcing Anitta.

The Brazilian icon received the Vanguard Award with an acoustic rendition of “Larissa”, swapping her usual high-energy spectacle for raw vulnerability.

Chiquis also received a big honor at the 2025 Billboard Latin Women in Music ceremony, and seeing her accept the Impact Award was deeply emotional, not just because she embodies her late mother Jenni Rivera’s unapologetic spirit, but because she’s blossomed into a powerhouse artist on her own terms.

She delivered a tear jerking medley of Rivera’s “Qué Me Vas a Dar” and her own anthem “Por Qué Soy Abeja Reina,” backed by a banda.

Honored posthumously at the 2025 Billboard Latin Women in Music with the Legend Award, Cruz’s legacy as the Queen of Salsa remains for generations.

The Cuban singer Goyo, who spoke about how Celia Cruz inspired her as a child, she had the opportunity to meet the Queen of Salsa and even tour with her as a child.

Watching Olga Tañón, Ivy Queen, and La India electrify the stage with fiery renditions of “Yerbero Moderno,” “La Negra Tiene Tumbao,” and “Quimbara” wasn’t just a tribute it was a testament to how Cruz’s unapologetic Blackness and her spirit redefined Latin entertainment.

For fans she wasn’t just a voice; she was visibility.

Her flamboyant outfits, powerhouse vocals, and anthems like “La Vida Es un Carnaval” turned struggles into joy, proving that Afro-Latinidad could command center stage.

Afro-Latina icon Celia Cruz didn’t just sing, she shattered ceilings and ignited pride with every “¡Azúcar!”

Selena Gomez, honored as Woman of the Year at the 2025 Billboard Latin Women in Music, missed the ceremony due to filming commitments but did deliver a heartfelt video message.

While her absence might spark debate about prioritizing commitments over major accolades, her sincere speech highlighted the cultural significance of celebrating Latina voices even if some argue such moments lose impact without in-person acceptance.

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributor
Karina Soriano
Karina Soriano, Staff Writer
Karina Soriano is a staff writer at Talon Marks. She is a passionate music enthusiast and host of Nue Life Radio, a radio show and podcast focused on all aspects of the music industry. Inspired by her childhood love for music magazines, she has always had a love for music journalism. Her love for music led her to work with music labels in Los Angeles, Karina enjoys a diverse range of music genres and she loves attending concerts to experience live music.
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in AMPED
People walking along the Coachella festival grounds. Photo credit: Benjamin Farren
Lets bring back the music
Drum machines that artist use for creating their complex sounds.
Simple beats: Why your favorite tracks are low-key complex
Photo illustration of a broken heart with music notes in the background.
Heartbreak hits all the right notes
Sunset Strip is home to many iconic music venues and nightclubs that were popular during the ‘70s. Photo credit: Laura Bernal
A trip down Sunset Strip
Protestors playing music at the Occupation of Trafalgar Square on April 2, 2011 in protest of UK budget cuts.
Music is political
One Direction impacted an entire generation.
Grief: a fan’s perspective
More in Arts & Entertainment
Sinners 2025 movie poster Photo credit: Warner Bros. Pictures
Sinners amplifies the vampire film genre
New album cover for Aminé new album '13 Months of Sunshine Photo credit: Lucas Creighton
This month's must-hear music releases
A flyer of the musical Little Red.
Channeling your inner punk
Suno AI creates music from scratch based on the written instructions given. (Suno IA pic) Photo credit: Creative Commons
Suno AI and the future of music creation
NEON's adaptation of the Stephen King short story, The Monkey, released in theaters on Feb. 21, 2025. Courtesy of NEON.
The Monkey has some killer gore
The visual reference of the mannequin with human-animal features dressed in custom clothing on March 3, 2025.
New creative take on advertising