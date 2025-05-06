Billboard’s 2025 Latin Women in Music Celebrates Trailblazers

It was a great night for Latin women in music with powerhouse talent under one roof.

The 2025 Billboard Latin Women in Music ceremony kicked off with an electrifying opening act by Puerto Rican icon Olga Tañón, who also became the night’s first honoree.

Tañón set the tone for the evening with her greatest hits, blending merengue and Latin pop.

Her performance was described as “fiery” by Billboard, included a full orchestra, and immediately energized the audience.

Following her performance, Tañón was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award, one of the ceremony’s most prestigious accolades. With an empowering speech.

“This award isn’t just about my journey, it’s a torch I pass to every woman fighting for her voice to be heard.”

Belinda then delivered a performance that embodied her Corridos Coquette era. Her ‘Corridos Coquette’ era is something that works very well for her, it’s soft and edgy.

She opened with the ballad “Cursi de Más.” Her vocals sounded serene and like she was in a healing phase in her life.

Mid-performance, she transformed into a fringe look, which I had to look up right away, it was so well put together and she started performing her song “300 Noches,” blending norteño with electronic beats.

She received the Evolution Award presented by Lele Pons, who really worked her green two-piece outfit, showing her baby bump.

Up next was Natti Natasha, who embodied maternal strength at the 2025 Billboard Latin Women in Music, where she accepted the Unstoppable Artist Award with this raw emotional power.

The Dominican star took the stage in a sleek white silk suit, delivering a rendition of her bachata-pop ballad “Vendaje” a track from her album En Amargue.

While dedicating the moment to lives lost in her homeland’s recent tragedy, in tears, she said, “This is for souls who were simply celebrating life.”

As a mother balancing global fame with parenthood, she turned her acceptance speech into a manifesto for women everywhere: “Being unstoppable is getting back up a thousand times, being a woman, a mother, a proud Latina.”

For moms who are navigating their own battles, trying to break into this music industry, Natasha’s journey from overcoming “every tear, every sacrifice” to tropical music royalty stands as proof that motherhood fuels purpose, not limits it.

It was such a great moment seeing Yailin La Más Viral on stage, who is an artist to watch, delivering hits like Bing Bong that created a buzz on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart, debuting at No. 28, she was announcing Anitta.

The Brazilian icon received the Vanguard Award with an acoustic rendition of “Larissa”, swapping her usual high-energy spectacle for raw vulnerability.

Chiquis also received a big honor at the 2025 Billboard Latin Women in Music ceremony, and seeing her accept the Impact Award was deeply emotional, not just because she embodies her late mother Jenni Rivera’s unapologetic spirit, but because she’s blossomed into a powerhouse artist on her own terms.

She delivered a tear jerking medley of Rivera’s “Qué Me Vas a Dar” and her own anthem “Por Qué Soy Abeja Reina,” backed by a banda.

Honored posthumously at the 2025 Billboard Latin Women in Music with the Legend Award, Cruz’s legacy as the Queen of Salsa remains for generations.

The Cuban singer Goyo, who spoke about how Celia Cruz inspired her as a child, she had the opportunity to meet the Queen of Salsa and even tour with her as a child.

Watching Olga Tañón, Ivy Queen, and La India electrify the stage with fiery renditions of “Yerbero Moderno,” “La Negra Tiene Tumbao,” and “Quimbara” wasn’t just a tribute it was a testament to how Cruz’s unapologetic Blackness and her spirit redefined Latin entertainment.

For fans she wasn’t just a voice; she was visibility.

Her flamboyant outfits, powerhouse vocals, and anthems like “La Vida Es un Carnaval” turned struggles into joy, proving that Afro-Latinidad could command center stage.

Afro-Latina icon Celia Cruz didn’t just sing, she shattered ceilings and ignited pride with every “¡Azúcar!”

Selena Gomez, honored as Woman of the Year at the 2025 Billboard Latin Women in Music, missed the ceremony due to filming commitments but did deliver a heartfelt video message.

While her absence might spark debate about prioritizing commitments over major accolades, her sincere speech highlighted the cultural significance of celebrating Latina voices even if some argue such moments lose impact without in-person acceptance.