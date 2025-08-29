La Vuelta: Latinx artists revisit roots and memories

The 8th Sur: Biennial, titled La Vuelta “The Return,” united artists and community members on Aug. 25, through ancestral experiences through relationships, narratives, and cultural traditions.

The Sur: Biennial, established in 2011, focuses on Latinx artists delving into personal, familial, and ancestral histories.

This year’s edition, held on Aug. 25, featured a panel discussion with artists Susan Aparicio, Connie Mendoza, Antonio Perez, Isidro Pérez Garcia, Dilan Torres, and Kali Victoria.

Deanna Barahona, though unable to attend due to teaching her first class at CSU Bakersfield, was represented in the exhibition. Barahona’s work explores themes of identity, cultural memory, and personal heritage, aligning with the biennial’s mission of revisiting and reinterpreting Latinx narratives through art.

Each artist shared experiences that inform their art. Aparicio, who grew up in Pico Rivera, works with glass and video to reflect on girlhood and pride in her Latina identity.

Connie Mendoza, from Boyle Heights, creates ceramic works inspired by Mesoamerican art and Chicano culture. Mendoza’s practice often responds to current events and explores feelings of “in-betweenness” tied to history, place, and personal experience. at the Cerritos College Art Gallery for a panel and reception.

The event explored how Latinx artists utilize cycles of memory and nostalgia to bridge personal, com

Isidro Pérez Garcia, raised in Bell Gardens, said personal loss shaped his art after losing his brother to a brain aneurysm and his father to cancer while studying at Otis College. His interdisciplinary work explores grief, resilience, and identity.

Dilan Torres, originally from El Paso and Juárez, uses his practice to examine masculinity, activism, and life between cultures, inspired by Chicano art he discovered in Los Angeles and East LA.

Kali Victoria., from Norwalk, works with ceramics and jewelry as ways of archiving family history. She explained how oysters and pearls symbolize family lineage, feminine energy, and queer identity, connecting three generations of queer women in her family.

Pérez Garcia, from Hidalgo, Mexico, described how his art reflects his experience as an undocumented person. He often credits his family as collaborators, noting their presence in shaping his work around politics, identity, and the body.

When asked how viewers might connect with their work, the artists emphasized honesty over presentation. “The more specific something is, the more relatable it becomes,” Torres said. “Being genuine and personal makes the work resonate with everyone who sees it.”

They also reflected on the role of craft. Victoria said labor is genderless, pushing back against the idea of labor as “men’s work.”

Torres explained that technical skill matters because it shows the labor involved and honors his parents’ sacrifices. Aparicio added that she avoids making work only for beauty’s sake, focusing instead on authenticity and meaning.

Audience members said they left inspired. Andre Galvez attended after a friend suggested it and said he was surprised by the variety of work. He connected most with Torres’ pieces, which reminded him of childhood memories.

Ada Alvarado, who came with her cousin, said she felt proud to see artists who looked like her represented. She admired Victoria’s sculptures and said she planned to share multiple photos on social media later.

The event highlighted how Latinx artists connect past and present, weaving stories of memory, family, and heritage into art that speaks to both community and broader audiences.

Gallery • 6 Photos Jasmin Hernandez Brightly colored portraits arranged in grid form, transforming ordinary figures into pop icons.