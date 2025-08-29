Producer Kal Banx proves he has more to offer listeners

Top Dawg Entertainment’s in-house producer, Kal Banx, released his debut album on Aug. 15. “RHODA” is an exploration of self, the environment around us and all of the experiences we go through in a way that has not been done previously.

Producers often showcase their music-making abilities with a fully instrumental record. Or tag a variety of artists to sing and rap on their albums, but tend to feel more like a compilation

Banx relies on his own vocals and lyricism to push the narrative of “RHODA”.

For Banx, “RHODA” is a 25-track, two-disc project that offers a space for him to push the boundaries of his own artistry, express himself freely and show vulnerability.

From a person whose beginnings came from making beats for his label mates to touring as a DJ act, we often forget that everyone is human and has a story to tell.

Banx begins the first track of the album with a realization that home is not necessarily a place but it’s a feeling.

“Sequoia” finds him climbing that tree, reaching toward a feeling that he once knew as he sings, “I hope that you’re proud of me,” over a mellow medley of all sorts of string instruments and uniquely is the only song on the project that contains no drums.

The intro track sets the tone for the album’s hour-and-15-minute runtime, delivering a message that encapsulates the project’s core purpose and key takeaway.

Throughout the album, Banx showcases the smooth, soulful sounds and hard-hitting bass drums that have defined his rise to prominence. These elements, honed through collaborations with artists like Isaiah Rashad, Smino, and others, are woven seamlessly into the fabric of the project.

Both Rashad and Smino find themselves featured on the album. Along with artists like SiR, Maxo Kream, Childish Major and a handful of upcoming artists.

The following tracks take the listeners on a journey of his experiences with friends and love interests.

Providing more upbeat songs like “Tech Tech Tech” that are reminiscent of the sounds that formed dances like Chicago Juke or Dallas Boogie.

Filled with notable samples like Willie Hutch’s “I Choose You”, and The Main Ingredient’s “Let Me Prove My Love to You” all with his own signature style and reflects the sounds of hip-hop today that he helped cultivate.

Disc two finally allows Banx to highlight his frequent collaborators and truly shine as the Grammy Award winning producer he has become.

It’s easy to get lost in the production. Banx provides an effortless bounce and vibe on even the more heartfelt songs on the album.

Halfway through disc one, the tone in the lyrics shift and provides more substance with “Chicken”, continuing his search for home.

Eventually leading us to “1019” where we learn about the passing of Banx’s mother which was his source for the material and who he’s been reaching out to through these tracks for the full length.

“RHODA” comes full circle with “Mama Pain” where he allows himself grace and to live freely while paying homage to his loved one.

Banx’s artistry lies in his ability to transform grief and isolation into music. His work provides a platform where raw emotion is channeled through every note, giving voice to feelings that no instrument or beat machine alone could really convey.

In his music, Banx not only communicates the depths of his personal sorrow but also carves out a space for solace and renewed hope.