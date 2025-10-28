D’Angelo’s “Voodoo”: A Neo-Soul Masterpiece Turns 25

D’Angelo’s critically acclaimed album “Voodoo” marked a turning point in R&B and neo-soul when it was released on Jan. 25, 2000, following a four-and-a-half-year hiatus after his 1995 debut, “Brown Sugar.”

The album, which blends R&B, neo-soul, jazz and psychedelic soul, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, selling more than 300,000 copies in its first week amid heavy promotion and anticipation.

Produced with the help of Raphael Saadiq, legendary drummer Questlove and DJ Premier, “Voodoo” features a raw, unpolished sound a deliberate departure from D’Angelo’s earlier style.

Questlove and D’Angelo spent years in the studio, studying performances by James Brown, Marvin Gaye and Jimi Hendrix to understand their widespread appeal, a process that helped shape the album’s direction.

The album’s first five singles, including “Untitled (How Does It Feel),” generated significant mainstream attention, partly due to its provocative music video and ensuing controversy.

Critics praised “Voodoo” as a masterpiece, noting its exploration of spirituality, love, maturation, sexuality and fatherhood.

The fifth track, “Send It On,” is a dedication to D’Angelo’s newborn son, co-written with former girlfriend Angie Stone.

In a Genius Q&A, Stone said, “Voodoo started the day we were with our son. I felt like he approached the album as if it were a celebration. ‘Send It On’ jump-started the project, and I credit our son for that. That song had a spiritual overtone that came with revelation and faith, and thank you, God, for such a beautiful gift.”

On the album’s final track, “Africa,” D’Angelo sings, “Ever since the day you came, my whole world began to change. I knew then to dedicate my life for your own,” reflecting on how fatherhood transformed his life.

The song also addresses themes of diaspora and racial identity, Questlove wrote in a blog post, “I know D wanted to do a song that spoke of history. Not just to his son. But to God, to Africa, and the world.”

Twenty-five years after its release, “Voodoo” remains one of the most influential R&B albums of the new millennium, inspiring artists including Childish Gambino, Frank Ocean and Daniel Caesar.