A rising Canadian singer-songwriter, Abel Tesfaye, better known by his stage name “The Weeknd” at the time, released his official debut mixtape on March 21, 2011, on his own record label, “XO.”

The mixtape was available on his official website, free for all to listen to. Soon after its release, the media began to discuss the Weeknd’s anonymous identity during that period, with the mixtape’s songs even making appearances on television.

Strictly recorded in Toronto, Canada, “House of Balloons” received widespread acclaim, with many critics praising its aesthetic, dark, gritty production, and lyrical content.

Many music lovers consider it a pioneer of the alternative R&B genre and one of the most influential R&B albums of recent years.

The production features multiple genres including rock, electro, and hip-hop, aligning with themes of drug use, love, heartbreak, and promiscuity, thanks to the collaboration with producers IIIangelo and Doc McKinney.

Before the debut of “House of Balloons,” however, the Weeknd had uploaded music on YouTube as early as 2009, working as a hip-hop duo called “Bulleez n Nerdz” under the stage name “Kim Kane.” During this time, he was also part of a songwriting and production team known as “The Noise,” which collaborated with artists such as Drake, Justin Timberlake, and Chris Brown.

A year later, in 2010, the artist met producer Jeremy Rose through mutual friends in Toronto and played songs he created in Ableton a digital audio workstation for macOS and Windows, including the instrumental for “What You Need.”

After the Weeknd freestyled over the instrumental, Rose asked if he’d like to work together on a “dark R&B” project.

Despite initial plans, creative differences led Rose to step aside while allowing the Weeknd to retain the songs and accompanying producer credits. On the opening track of the mixtape, “High for This,” the atmosphere is distinctly “dark and mysterious.”

The song later unfolds to depict a scene in which the artist sings about convincing a woman to try drugs for the first time. Though not a non-consensual situation as noted in a Rolling Stone article the Weeknd explains, “The tone is dark, the environment is the dark.

But there’s no force in it. They want to have a good time. Whatever they regret their choices is whatever. But everybody is in consent.”

Another track, “The Party & The After Party,” furthers the themes of love and drug use. Over two parts, he offers temporary love, sex, and drugs to a willing woman in the first section.

However, as the relationship deepens in the second half of the song, the after-party, the Weeknd reveals his true colors.

He sings in the second verse, “No call is worth stopping, so momma, please stop calling,” suggesting that nothing not even a call from his own parental guardian, could pull him away when he is with her. Though the lifestyle has taken a toll on his mental and physical health, this narrative is not intended as an attack on his own mother but a portrayal of an addictive existence.

Despite its focus on themes of sex and drug abuse, “House of Balloons” continues to stand the test of time fourteen years later. Tracks like “Coming Down,” “Wicked Games,” and “House of Balloons/Glass Table Girls” remain popular, resonating with fans who still connect with the raw, emotional journey of the artist’s early days.