BTS release another great album ‘Map of the Soul: 7’

International South Korean K-Pop group, BTS (Bangtan Sonyeondan), or “Bulletproof Boy Scouts”, released their latest album Map of the Soul: 7 on Feb. 21. “Map of the Soul: 7” was nothing less than it was expected for it to be, even if you do not speak or know Korean you can sense how powerful their music is.

Embed from Getty Images

This album is a series to their previous extended play album ‘Map of the Soul: Persona’ and was released only 10 months apart.

“Map of the Soul: 7” is a great album that continues their message of positivity, self-love and appreciation to their loyal fanbase known as “Army.”

“7” represents the number of the members in BTS: Kim Namjoon (RM), Kim Seokjin (Jin), Jung Hoseok (J-Hope), Min Yoongi (Sugarcoated), Kim Taehyung (V), Park Jimin (Jimin), and Jeon Jeongguk (Jungkook). It also represents the seven years since their debut in 2013.

The new album explores different genres like traditional instrumental Korean music, Hip-Hop, Rock, Pop, and R&B that provides a variation of music from mellow to upbeat songs.

Just like any of their other albums, it is in all Korean lyrics with a couple of English lyrics mixed into every song.

The album showcases the members’ individual talents and styles but they also come together as BTS to deliver powerful cohesive songs where you can hear their talent and growth over the last seven years.

“Map of the Soul: 7” is a look back at the seven years in which they share their individual stories and reflections about the past. This album sends the message of them facing shadows and overcoming those moments which is something everyone listening to the album can relate to.

The album contains five songs from “Map of the Soul: Persona”: “Intro: Persona,” “Boy With Luv,” “Make It Right,” “Dionysus”and “Jamais Vu.” I

It also features 15 new songs with a mixture of solos, duets and unit songs.

“ON,” the lead song of this album, sets the tone for what this album is about perfectly by referencing the “shadow” but not letting the dark moment take over with lyrics like, “Bring the pain, No fear, now that I know the way, Breathe on the small things,My air and my light in the dark, The power of the things that make me, “me”Even if I fall, I come right up.”

“ON” comes up later in the album in which SIA is featured.

“Black Swan,” which was the song chosen for the album teaser, shows a more mature BTS with a calmer tone than their past songs. It was chosen as their album teaser because it is a great song.

“Louder Than Bombs,” was co-written by Australian singer-songwriter Troye Sivan. This is a mellow pop-rock song with impactful lyrics, “I want to tell you, that darkness exists everywhere, don’t be afraid of it, Whatever night may swallow me, I won’t give up the fight for you, we’ll shine.”

“We are Bulletproof: the Eternal” continues the series of their “We are Bulletproof” songs in a more mellow style, but continue to let us know they are still bulletproof, “Throw stones at me, we don’t fear anymore, we are together bulletproof.”

In every album the rap line (RM, J-Hope, Suga) is highly anticipated for their hardcore Korean rap style and this album was no exception as they killed it with “UGH!.”

The song is filled with so much adrenaline from start to finish. RM and Suga collaborated in “Respect” which is a more subtle song compared to “UGH!” in which they reflect on the meaning of respect.

The vocal line (Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, V) song is “00:00 (Zero O’Clock)” which is a calmer ballad about resetting and letting go of any troubles when the clock hits zero and just being happy.

Jimin and V collaborate in “Friends”which depicts a strong friendship and how friends are really soulmates.

Each of the members have new solos in this album except for RM and they are all great songs that reveal their personal stories and experiences over the last seven years through their own music styles.