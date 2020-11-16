‘The Mandalorian’ Chapter 11 review: Exciting action with a familiar face

(Center,1-r): Frog Lady and the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) in Lucasfilm’s THE MANDALORIAN, season 2, exclusively on Disney+. © 2020 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved. Photo credit: Walt Disney Company & Lucasfilm Ltd.

Another episode of the Mandalorian, directed by Bryce Dallas Howard, has hit the streaming service and it looks to be one of the best so far. Let’s see what all the excitement is about.

The episode starts off where the audience has left last time with Mandalorian and frog lady making their way to the planet Trask. After a hard crash that leads to Din’s ship needing repairs, they meet with the passengers husband who leads Din to a man who has more information on the whereabouts of other Mandalorians.

He gets into a boat with some sailors but gets ambushed. With him and the child close to death, they are saved by three other Mandalorians led by Bo-Katan

The crew try to enlist him in taking control of an Imperial transport ship filled with weapons that they need to take back Mandalore and in exchange she’ll tell Din where he can find a Jedi.

Din agrees to join them as he leaves the child with the frog people before embarking on the heist.

After enduring a scuffle with Imperial troopers and taking the ship, Bo tells Din to head to the planet Corvus, to a city called Calodan where he will find Ashoka Tano.

Mando heads back to his mostly fixed ship with the child and they leave the planet heading to Corvus to finally end his quest to give the child back to the Jedi.

This was a pretty well-done episode and such a great way to honor fans of both Clone Wars and Rebels by having a character from those shows be a part of live-action. It’s something that Dave Filoni and the fans really wanted to have and it’s great to have their wish come true.

There seems to be a recurring theme in each episode as Din meets new people he starts to think about what it means to be a Mandalorian. It’s not just about the armor or not showing your face, but the actions and good deeds that they do with the armor.

So as more episodes come up we’ll start to see him grow out of the old Mandalorian ways and become a Mandalorian that follows a new way.

The action in this episode was spectacularly phenomenal, by far some of the best action that has been seen in this show thus far.

The costumes and makeup are so well done, it’s amazing how they were able to replicate Bo Katan’s armor from animation to live-action like one to one perfect.

The acting is still pretty well done, as Kathryn Ann Sackhoff who voices Bo-Katan in the Clone Wars reprises her role, doing a good job at portraying her character so well in live-action.

All the other actors did well with some Imperial officers showing that this isn’t the Empire from the civil war but transforming into a new type of Empire, a new order, or as it’s preferred to be called a First Order.

All in all Chapter 11: “The Heiress” is a fantastic episode and is a good example of having a legacy character make a cameo. I’m hopeful they will stick to this concept in the future.

This episode gets a perfect 5 out of 5 stars, a solid 30 minutes and one that will be rewatched over and over.