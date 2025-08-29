Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Talon Marks
Talon Marks
“Weapons”: A unconventional horror film

Byline photo of Jhovani Rojas
Jhovani Rojas, Staff WriterAugust 29, 2025
Warner Bros Pictures
Cary Christopher in “Weapons.” Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

The movie “Weapons” stands out in the horror genre with its unconventional storytelling and unique structure.

Unlike traditional horror films such as “The Conjuring,” it skips character introductions and background information, plunging viewers directly into suspense and excitement.

The film follows seven characters, each with their own perspective, whose paths eventually cross. This multi-perspective approach drives the narrative, creating a complex and engaging story.

The film is structured like a fairytale, divided into chapters that focus on different characters and timelines. This fragmented storytelling keeps the audience guessing as the mystery of the missing children unfolds.

Aunt Gladys, a witch like antagonist, manipulates events and feeds off others like a parasite, framing Justine, a teacher, for the disappearances.

Justine’s emotional breakdown and relapse into alcoholism add depth to her character. Paul Morgan, a police officer and Justine’s ex-boyfriend, becomes entangled in the investigation, while Archer Graff, the father of a missing child, adds further tension.

What sets “Weapons” apart is its unpredictable narrative. Each scene connects in unexpected ways, and the fairytale inspired style creates a whimsical yet eerie atmosphere.

The film’s originality and suspense make it a standout in the horror genre, offering a fresh and thrilling experience for audiences.

