Las Chicas del Cable bring fierce feminism to a time reigned by men

Amidst the start of the first phone operating service in the 1920’s, four working class Chicas of Madrid embark in Netflix’s period drama; las Chicas Del Cable.

These women from different parts of Spain befriend each other while working as the first phone operators of their time.

They find themselves enveloped in life changing experiences of lies, jealousy, deceit, love and successes.

Within the beginning of the first episode that is narrated by the voice of protagonist and professional robber Alba (Blanca Suarez) whilst trying to rob jewels to escape to Argentina, viewers are able to get a sense of how women were treated and viewed during the 1920’s.

“We are seen as trophies that are taken to parties to be showed off to others…for society women are only housewives, mothers and wives. We don’t have the right to dream or have ambitions.”

Future cable girl Marga (Nadia De Santiago) leaves the coup and grandmother behind to seek a future in the capital of Madrid to start her first job.

Marga befriends Carlota (Ana Fernandez), a young woman from a wealthy family who escapes the confinements of her controlling parents by seeking out a job at the national phone company that will give her the freedom she seeks.

While cable girl Angeles (Maggie Civantos), is a young woman married housewife that tries to balance her career with the ideas of her misogynistic husband.

These women all have different stories and backgrounds, but all interconnect with the perseverance of becoming independent women who don’t need a man in order to have a fulfilling life.

The parallels that are shown within the lives of these women are uncanny and can be considered a sad reminder that many circumstances haven’t changed when it comes to the struggles women face in today’s time.

Alongside protagonist Alba are two men, Francisco (Yon Gonzales, Gran Hotel) who is the director of the company and Carlos (Martino Rivas) who is the son of the owner of such company.

These young lads stir up a world wind of emotions and drama that may cause the national phone company’s uprising or downfall.

Creator Ramon Campos alongside Teresa Fernandez-Valdes are not shy to success with time period dramas.

Campos’ in collaboration with Valdes, paved the way for Las Chicas Del Cable with shows like El Gran Hotel (collaboration with Gema R. Neira for Gran Hotel) and Velvet (that is still on Netflix) that are also period pieces.

What makes these shows so successful are the elaborate efforts in set/clothing design, even down to sayings or slang of each time period.

Musically, it was a little off sync with the period as more modern and contemporary music was chosen.

By going that route musically it took away from the charm of the time, given that everything else from clothing to the cars that were used all tied in so perfectly.

Aside from that, viewers are immediately immersed into a different time living each moment alongside these characters that bring a relatable notion to today’s life experiences.

With Netflix already renewing for a second season, viewers will only have a chance to have a tease of what’s to come for these Chicas.

Reason being is that Netflix is only streaming 8 of 16 episodes, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Dates for the when the second batch are yet to be released; in the meantime, enjoy time traveling back to the 20’s.