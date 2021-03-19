Anthony Bryson Interview – Black History Month march

Vincent:

Anthony, are you worried about any police brutality today? Like are they going to come intervene or something?

Anthony:

No, I’m not worried about that. Long Beach PD, they reach out – it’s all about being able to preach in areas that are essential so you can provide safety for the community. I feel that the city attempted to do intimidation tactics, but as long as you stand within the truth of the constitution then you are protected. This is what is most important is that this black joy is experienced by people within our community because oppression has been applied on our culture in such a way that even just being able to rejoice and celebrate itself is a form of protest.

Vincent:

So when you guys march, where are you going to go?

Anthony:

We’re gonna head down this way, to the right there. We’re gonna walk around the community. We want to invoke our ancestors and those who have done the same, and express our first amendment right as well.

Vincent:

Who is the most influential Black leader in history, in your opinion?

Anthony:

There are so many leaders, but I like to give credit to the unspoken ones. James Baldwin, or Bayard Rustin, Bessie Smith, you know who was as a singer. I really like to give credit to those individuals who helped inspire the known leaders. Who helped give them through their contributions to culture and uplift the leaders we know. The MLK’s, the Fred Hapton’s, the Malcom X’s of society, were all inspired by those sociological, or those inspirational through society rather than through direct movement.

Vincent:

Okay, thank you so much, Anthony. Your last name was?

Anthony:

Bryson. B-R-Y-S-O-N.

Vincent:

Thank you so much.