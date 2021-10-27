Trustees mandate COVID-19 vaccine by January 2022

The Cerritos College board of trustees voted to implement a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for everyone on campus during their meeting on Oct. 6. The mandate will go into effect on Jan. 3, 2022.

Staff and students must submit proof of vaccination to the college, or they will not be allowed into any college facilities and are subject to disciplinary action.

Trustees are accepting medical and religious exemption from the vaccine, but those who are exempt must receive weekly testing before entering campus.

Trustee Zurich Lewis was the only board member to vote against the vaccine requirement.

Some faculty and community members threatened to sue the school or resign if the requirement was passed.