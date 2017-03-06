Campus police extends amiability to students

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Students had the opportunity to hang out, drink coffee, eat a pastry and simply have a talk with those responsible in ensuring that the campus and its students are safe; campus police and its cadets.

Coffee With a Cop, an event which Cerritos College Campus Police has been hosting for about a year and a half, took place during the morning and afternoon of Thursday, March 2 in BK 111/112. This gathering focused on the interaction of students and the campus police, building relationships, and for students to ask about any questions, concerns or suggestions.

Officer Carlo Velazquez is one of the officers who came up with the idea of having this event in order to get better acquainted with the college community.

He believes that if students personally meet campus police officers it would make them more approachable, and as a result make it easier for students to contact them in case of something were to happen.

He said that safety has improved by the addition of more cameras on campus, enhanced lighting, the incorporation of new officers to provide more coverage on campus during different hours of the day and having cadets who are student volunteers.

Officer Velazquez also shared how students can have communication with the police department, using a hotline “Crime Stoppers” for any anonymous calls, students can share any experiences or seen events.

“If you see something, or feel something does not seem right and it feels suspicious, call 911,” Velazquez said.

Frank Saldana, psychology major who is an Inter-Club Council representative attended the event to have a conversation with some of the officers.

He says that he feels safe on campus but being a busy student could make him miss things, like noticing who the officers and cadets are.

He also said that students should get familiar with the police so one can develop a trustful relationship.

“Students and staff should be aware of our surroundings, overall being a witness,” he finished.

Chief of Police Tom Gallivan, of the Cerritos College Police Department, was one of the many officers present.

He said the coffee with a cop event is meant to be a relaxed way for students and officers to network; that this event will continue to happen with the assistance of the ASCC government , and other groups and clubs on campus to do more outreach.

He also mentioned that Cerritos College is a very safe campus, theft of unattended property being the usual concern, but having cadets and officers walking around campus and located in certain areas makes it easier to have a safer environment.

“It’s all about, see something say something, you are eyes and ears,” Gallivan stated.

Psychology major Darleen White who was passing by the classroom when one of the officers reached out to her and offered her coffee and snacks.

She decided to step in as a way of showing appreciation toward their service, after hearing all the events that have been occurring in the news involving police officers losing their lives.

“It is important for the students to meet the officers to gain some type of relationship so they would find it easier to speak to them,” she said.