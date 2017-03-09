Commercial music successful in day two of Falcon Games

On Mar. 7, Arthur Hanney participated in an unnamed water-bucket and t-shirt game. Arthur Hanney, a theater arts major, said "I'm representing Phi Beta Lambda. I joined two years ago. I have no idea what this game, the water t-shirt game maybe." Photo credit: Benjamin Garcia

Commercial music won $200 on the second day of the Falcon Games with a time of 104 seconds in a game where one had to put a t-shirt into a bucket of water and run to another bucket and squeeze the water into it.

According to commissioner of Inter-Club Council Kadie Gurley, the Accounting Club took second place winning $150 for funding; Math Club, third with $100 and Phi Beta Lambda was the wild card earning $50.

Arthur Hanney, theater arts major, said, “I’m representing Phi Beta Lambda. I joined two years ago. I have no idea what this game, the water t-shirt game maybe.”

Kinesiology major Danielle Pastor, whose group organized day two of Falcon Games, stated she was not sure what the t-shirt game was name before explaining that it was a water relay of sorts.

She was helped by Gurley, who thought of the game. Gurley was also at a loss for words in regard to the name of the water relay of sorts.

Pastor stated, “I’m from Student Athletic Captains Council, I’m the vice president; student activities coordinator Amna Jara contacted us saying she would like us to help with the games and we were really excited about that,” before stating that her group made sure everything was prepared leading up to the game.

The group had two meetings beforehand, talking about games and supplies they needed, deciding that they would use supplies already in the ASCC building.

“We didn’t need anything extra,” Pastor added.

The day ended with quidditch in an open space near Falcon square. For quidditch, the SACC used hula hoops for the goals and allowed the players to put pool noodles between their legs and pretend they were brooms, “just like in Harry Potter” as Pastor put it. Supplies used for other games included baseball bats, beach-balls and buckets for the water.

“Simple things, not too complex,” commented Pastor, adding: “For the quidditch game, it was pretty close between Accounting and Commercial Music, Accounting did win and they won with a score of 13 to 9.”