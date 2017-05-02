Alpha Gamma Sigma resurrected

Vice President of Alpha Gamma Sigma Graciela Espejo opening the AGS meeting that took place in the SS139. She ended up speaking on accomplishments of the club adn how much it progressed in the two months it’s been reestablished. Photo credit: David Jenkins

Alpha Gamma Sigma this semester was able to have to opportunity to regain itself as a club and have a successful year as an honor society. Being that it got defunded in 2003 it was no longer able to be sustained,that’s just history now.

Current advisor of AGS Jerry Ramos said, “When I was a student here in 2002-2003 I was a member of AGS […] after having a different advisor at the time the club was so weak it died. It was defunded. So this the first [semester] we resurrected the club.”

According to the vice president of AGS Graciela Espejo, reviving or getting a club started takes about a year or two but was able to get this club up and going in two months time.

AGS now has 18 official members and just recently went to a conference titled “Round Up your Leadership;” a conference of AGS academics from different schools where they learned about leadership, teamwork, network and transferring to four year colleges.

The purpose of the club is to maintain, promote and to recognize scholarships. In other words to promote students to get engaged in academics and be honored for it.

The club is a honor society, in order to join this club and become an official members must have a GPA of 3.0 or higher.

However, there is a form of provisional membership for students whose GPA is less than 3.0. The club would be trying to help students boost their GPA.

“What I like to implement in my club is helping these students to get their GPA up and always keep in mind that everyone is welcome to our meetings, our fundraisers and beach clean up,” Espejo said.

She also stated that the club is still working on what it means to be a member since it is just reviving after 15 years. So the specifics are still being organized and discussed.

AGS has positions that must be obtained through an election process. Positions such as president, vice president, Treasurer, events coordinator and few others. Some have different requirement than others.

These roles are decided by official members of the club and the roles will take its place next semester. The club will have its own election process taking place at its next meeting on Thursday, May 4 at 11 a.m. in the social science building room 139.