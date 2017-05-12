Former NFL player Reggie Berry visits Cerritos College

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Former NFL player and Goals for Life founder Reggie Berry subscribes to the philosophy that the life skills taught in football are the same skills students need to be successful in college. This is the message Berry brought to Harold Smith’s Reading 44, Effective Study Strategies for College Success class.

“Show up, be on time, learn to work cooperatively, respect yourself and others, learn to overcome obstacles and to endure, because if you don’t quit, there’s a wonderful prize at the end of your challenge.” These are the strategies Berry learned to be successful on the football field, and now shares with the many students he mentors through is foundation.

Professor Smith said he invited Berry to speak with his students because he is an inspirational speaker who has endured many hardships to become an NFL professional football player. He is also doing extensive community work with schools in the local area to inspire students at risk to continue their education.

Reggie Berry is a graduate of California State University Long Leach and former San Diego Charger who believes that the formula for winning in sports also applies to the world of education, business and life. Berry is a member of the Board of Directors of the NFL Former Players Association that represents the interests of 15,000 former NFL players throughout the country.

After retiring from the NFL Berry got involved with a program focused on goal setting for migrant students. After his success with that program he decided to create an organization that would be open to all students. Goals for Life promotes a cooperation between schools, students, community, and athletes.

Goals for Life program brings retired NFL players into public schools to mentor at-risk students. Drawing on their personal experiences, the players share their enthusiasm, drive, and determination that helped them achieve success in football and in life.

Berry’s presentation in Professor Smith’s class focused on his college experience of having to overcome a learning disability.

Barry said he used the same personal discipline that helped him succeed on the football field in the classroom.

He explained his philosophy as “do what has to be done, when it has to be done, as well as it can be done and do it that way all the time.” Berry is proud to say he received numerous offers for academic and football scholarships and holds a California Teaching Credential.

Berry credits his success in football and in life in part to never giving up. “It’s amazing how easily people quit, I learned that winning takes focus and determination, so I was the guy who never quit.”

Student Edward Boyd, who wants to pursue a career in acting, stated that Reggie is a very positive role model for him. “Reggie has inspired me to stay in school to obtain a degree, and to strive hard to achieve my educational and life goals, despite the obstacles that might exist along the way.”

Based on the success of Reggie Berry’s visit, Professor Smith said he plans to invite Reggie and other professional athletes back to campus during the Fall semester, 2017.