Mixed reviews of on-campus vending machines

The snack and drinks on the vending machines on campus don’t carry a variable healthy choices for the students nutrition. On April 17, Henry Laris, Accounting major, finds them convenient on campus. Photo credit: Lizette Sainz

You have no cash on you, no big deal, there are vending machines around campus accepting credit cards, which facilitates the buying of a favorite snack, drink, hot cappuccino, or coffee.

Some vending machines are nearby and others are at a distance walk, to find where are majority of the vending machines on April 17, a walk around campus was initiated.

A few of the location where the vending machines are located are, Social Science Building; next to the Zebra Coffee.

Bernadette Casarez, psychology major, said she likes the Welch’s Fruit Snack and the CHEEZ-IT ORIGINAL, however, she would like to see healthier snacks to choose from.

Psychology major Christian Perea said, “I use the vending machine from the Library Arts Building. I like the trail mix snacks with nuts, raisins, peanuts to get some vitamins and minerals in [my] system through the day and keep myself energized. I don’t get chips that often and the prices are about average.”

Another machine is located in the Administration Building; next to the Transfer Center. Alex Santa Ana who’s a pharmacy major commented that usually the vending machines are more expensive, but convenient for people when there’s not a nearby a store.

He said, “I usually get water or Doritos chips.”

More vending machines are located between Administration & Multiple Purpose Building.

In the Business Education Building, Henry Laris, accounting major, said, his favorite snack from the vending machine which is the big size pretzel he said.

He said, “I would like [the] price to be adjust, paying $1.75 and $1.25 would be nice.”

Rena Moraga, real estate major, said, “From the vending machine, my favorite drinks are cherry flavor and energy drinks to get me going through my day, and I don’t mind paying the price, if it’s five dollars or three dollars I will pay for it.”

Other vending machines are located at the:

Library Building; next to BC-47,

Parking lot 2;

Next to the Bookstore Building,

Athletic Training Center Building,

Parking Lot 10; next to Automotive Technology, Woodworking Building; next to WD-1, Health Science Building; next to HC 104, and also in Parking Lot-7; next to the Metals Building ME-1.

Vending machine snacks prices are in between $1.75 and $2 dollars, Pepsi drinks $1.75, Brisk Iced Tea was sold out no price on it, Hello Goodness drinks are $1.50, Aquafina drink prices are $1.75 up to $2.75.

For the people who enjoy drinking hot cappuccino or coffee they are available in the vending machine located at the Health Science Building.

The price ranges from $1.75 to $2 dollars.

By looking at the ingredient list for the CHEEZ-IT, basically you are eating flour, oil, and some cheese.

To increase shelf life, the oil is treated with TBHQ (tertiary butylhydroquinone) a petroleum derivative that in large dosage causes nausea, delirium, and ringing of the ears.

Trail mix snacks are considered to be have high healthy nutrition for the body system.

Statistics show that after 10 minutes a person drinks any Coca Cola flavor drink, 10 sugar teaspoons hits your system, that’s why they get that rapid high that’s why people drink coke.

Within 20 minutes, your blood sugar spikes and your liver responds, with a burst of insulin.

Within 40 minutes, the caffeine absorption is totally complete and so your pupil are dilated the same way as if you had taken some kind of an amphetamine.

Your blood pressure rises, your pupils are dilated and your liver dumps more into the bloodstream to try to overcome that.

Then, within 45 minutes, your body increases dopamine production and stimulates the pleasure centers of your brain so people feel good, they get that natural high, but it’s a physically identical response in the body to heroine.

