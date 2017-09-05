Transfer Center Counselors aid students with UC applications

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Cerritos College Transfer Center Counselor Marvelina Graf held a University of California (UC) Workshop in Business Education room 117 to help students fill out UC applications for the fall of 2018.

Graf went over student’s transcripts and directing them on which classes to take in order to be admitted to a UC.

Only three students showed up to the workshop.

Counselor Graf explained to three students about the honor’s program, the application process and transfer guarantee for the UCs.

Graf mentioned that the students create accounts ahead of time so they can get a head start and review the application process carefully.

Students must have above a 3.75 GPA and be part of the Honors program and complete the program if they want guaranteed admission to whichever UC they are interested in.

The Scholar’s Honor Program is for students with a 3.0 GPA and must have a minimum of 12 UC transferable units complete.

Students have to commit to the program by completing five honors courses and have a passing grade in order to stay in the program.

Iesha Ringor, double major in communications and nursing, found the workshop to be helpful because she feels like she can confide in her counselor and talk to her about anything.

Juliene Porciunculoy, sociology major, thinks that the workshop is beneficial and life-changing because it makes her decision easier to which UC she wants to apply to and students who want to transfer to a UC should attend this workshop.

The last day for students to apply for UC’s for fall 2018 is Nov. 30.

There will be six more workshops offered to students on either Monday or Wednesday at different times.

Counselor Graf suggest that students take the right classes that can help their major and to be sure it is UC transferable because if it is not, then it can mess up the units they need.

In January, the UC’s invite students to complete a transfer academic update before officially being accepted.

The UC has a application fee waiver that determines if the student is eligible for the fee waiver when applying. or they have to pay $55 when applying.

Graf said “The transfer center is offering a UC workshop for those that want to get a head start on the UC applications for fall 2018.

This is a great opportunity for students to start early, there are students who have already completed their applications.”