Real Housewives of Atlanta starts the season off great with fresh storylines

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Real Housewives of Atlanta returned for their 10th season on Nov. 5th. on Bravo.

The full time cast features six women:

NeNe Leakes, who is an original cast member, starred on this show the first, then left after a season and returned full-time for season 10, she is known for her outspoken personality and shady comments.

Sheree Whitfield, who is also an original cast member, starred on the show from season one to four, returned full-time for season nine and she is best known for stirring the pot and being messy.

Kandi Burruss, who joined the show for season two, is well known for her music and has a sex toy line. She is kind but she knows how to stick up for herself and put others in their place when she needs to.

Cynthia Bailey, NeNe’s friend, who joined the show in the third season, has been modeling for 30+ years and is very quiet, but sweet as a peach.

Kenya Moore, who joined the show for season five, has a fair share of provoking her other cast mates and creating fake storylines for the sake of the show.

Porsha Williams, who also joined season five just like Kenya, is known for being married to football player Kordell Stewart, has her own hair business and is eccentric in many ways.

Former original housewife Kim Zolciak-Biermann,who starred on season one with NeNe and Sheree will appear later during the season as a “friend of the housewives.”

The season started off with Cynthia in her new lake house and NeNe comes over and they discuss how Kenya got married unexpectedly.

Kenya comes over to discuss how she fell in love with the man of her dreams and why she did not tell any of her cast mates or family.

NeNe and Sheree meet up at NeNe’s new boutique shop and they get together to spill tea about Kenya’s marriage and other cast mates as well.

Later in the episode, Cynthia plans for her 50th birthday party even though she turned 50 a few months ago and she plans on inviting all the ladies.

All of the ladies show up for Cynthia’s event and there is tension amongst several of the other ladies.

The last five minutes of the episode ends with NeNe and Porsha confronting each other about their problems they had and things get heated with NeNe leaving the event early.

This franchise is a must see for anyone who is interested in drama, real-life situations and iconic moments that will keep the audience entertained.

These women are interesting in so many ways and they are known for shade-throwing, catfighting and calling each other out on certain issues that audience finds entertaining.

Viewers should expect many fights to break out, a lot of shade throwing, fun parties being hosted by the cast and an explosive trip to San Francisco and Spain.

RHOA is aired every Sunday night at 8 p.m. on Bravo.