Community and COVID-19 updates for the week of May 4

Entering the final weeks of the stay-at-home order, Talon Marks is here to cover all updates. Photo credit: Edgar Mendoza

With the final weeks of the stay-at-home order upon us, some cities have issued more information than others. No matter how small or large the changes, they are included in this week’s list.

Here’s what’s new this week in Bellflower, Lakewood, Cerritos, Norwalk, Paramount and Downey.

All Cities

In order to help residents cope with the COVID-19 quarantine, the Los Angeles County Public Health Department is providing free access to Headspace Plus, a virtual guide to meditation and mindfulness.

By visiting the Headspace website, all Los Angeles County residents can access a free subscription.

Available through 2020, residents can use this tool to get hundreds of science-backed guided meditations in English and Spanish, as well as mindfulness and sleep exercises to help address rising stress and anxiety.

Bellflower

The city has announced the building of a new temporary services shelter, which will serve up to 50 homeless individuals at a time and is set to open next month.

The free document shredding event at Simms Park, “Day of the Shred”, has been cancelled.

Lakewood

On Saturday, May 9, care packages will be distributed by appointment at a drive-through event at Lakewood Center.

These care packages will include food, supplies and other items to help Lakewood families experiencing some tough times.

Those suffering financially can register for a care package on the city website.

If residents cannot drive to an event but have a friend or relative willing to pick up a care package, they can provide their name as a designated person on the registration form.

If you know a person who needs a care package but can’t drive, you can register on their behalf and put your name as the person picking up.

If you can’t register online, you can call City Hall at 562-866-9771, extension 2418, during normal business hours.

Please be sure to register for a care package by 5:30 p.m. on Monday, May 4.

The city of Lakewood will be hosting its Pan Am Fiesta virtually this year.

The virtual Fiesta will include online amusement park rides, a video history of the Fiesta, and photos of recent Fiestas where you can see yourself and friends.

It was created by the Lakewood recreation staff working to give residents the best possible alternative Fiesta during this difficult coronavirus time.

Cerritos

Applications are now open for the 2020-2022 two-year terms of service on the City’s Commissions and Committees (Advisory Boards).

The deadline to apply is Friday May 15, 2020 at 5 p.m.

The May 2020 issue of the “Library News” and the Summer 2020 issue of the Community Services Program will not be published. The newsletters are on hiatus pending the scheduling of upcoming services, programs and events.

The city has voted to expend $148,662 for the water main break repair at the intersection of Norwalk Boulevard and 166th Street.

Paramount

Newly elected Mayor Peggy Lemmons issued a Message to the Community, reminding everyone that together, paramount will get through this pandemic.

Friday Night Market has been postponed until January 3rd.

Downey

Following the lead of the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation , the City of Downey will be closing all City parks to the public on Sunday, May 10, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We encourage our residents to celebrate Mother’s Day safely at home and continue to follow the County order so that together we can keep flattening the curve of COVID-19,” said Mayor Blanca Pacheco.

For those working in construction and infrastructure, the city of Disney has issued Construction operations guidelines, courtesy of the Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) and the California Department of Public Health.

The guidelines, released May 1, can be found on the Downey city website.

If you would like to inform your community of events that are happening or things not found on your city’s website, please leave a comment or send Talon Marks an email.