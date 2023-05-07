Embrace your natural beauty with Kazi Rokz LLC

Sheila Jackson holding two of her best selling lotions. Photo credit: Mel Ayala

Farmer’s markets are a great way for a community to support local farmers and shop fresh and organic.

Every Monday, Bellflower holds a farmer’s market at the Town Center Plaza on 16251 Adenmoore Avenue near Belmont Street.

Bellflower Farmer’s Market is known for its fresh bread, produce, and fruits as well as being host to pop-ups selling handmade crafts.

Sheila Jackson, the founder of Kazi Rokz LLC, is one of the handmade craft vendors sponsored by Bellflower Farmer’s Market.

Kazi Rokz LLC is a black-owned, independent beauty brand that specializes in skin and hair care, as well as fragrance. Everything there is handmade and handcrafted, from the oils, soap bars, and shampoos.

“I personally do not use any store-bought products, I craft everything myself”, Jackson states proudly.

Founded in 2020, Jackson’s goal has been to market skincare and hygiene products with natural beneficial properties. Her formulas include certain natural ingredients specific to different needs.

A good beauty brand entrepreneur knows their audience and knows that people have different skin and hair types. This has allowed her to expand her inventory, which in turn has made her market more lucrative.

Kazi Rokz LLC saw its start online before eventually seeing a transition to in-person selling in 2022. One day, Sheila wishes to have her own brick and mortar storefront in her home of Bellflower.

Jackson is driven by her artistic streak, her business is her passion and although owning a company has been something she was entirely new to, she contends that the love for her craft has remained the same.

Sheila, being a mother, enjoys creative freedom in her profession because it allows her to curate her own schedule and have complete creative control of her products.

Jackson made many discoveries on how ingredients and properties of nature function in order to be used for treatment purposes. This allowed her to concoct a formula of different ingredients, all plant-based.

“It’s what my family and I use on a regular basis. I do not use any store-bought skincare products at all. We craft everything we use from shampoos to conditioners to soap bars.”, explained Jackson.

Many independent establishments stem from a desire to fill certain needs or a certain hole in a market. The beauty and skincare business is a lucrative one on its own and products that are vegan and cruelty-free are rising in popularity.

Sheila Jackson found a solution to her child’s personal skincare needs and created a formula that she and her family can use.

“Around eleven years ago, one of my kiddos developed eczema leaving the hospital. So, I started off crafting one single soap bar and then from that point, I’ve been doing it nonstop. “, said Jackson, an eczema patient as well.

Sheila’s store additionally sells accessories such as hair scrunches, scarves, and earrings that are hand produced by herself.

Kazi Rokz LLC is the place to go for those looking to support independent, black-owned businesses and get their new natural skincare products.