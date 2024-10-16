Compton celebrates its 13th annual walk for a cure

The city of Compton hosted its 13th annual Compton Walk for a Cure at Centennial High School on Oct. 5.

The event is dedicated to bringing awareness to breast cancer and the effect it can have in our lives.

Compton’s Walk for a Cure is free entry and is available for all ages, providing lots of entertainment, prizes and job opportunities as well.

The founder of the event, Satra Zurita, member of the Compton Unified School District Board and her sister Janna Zurita first started Compton Walk for a Cure 13 years ago.

Satra, a breast cancer survivor succeeded in her goal to inform the local community about the dangers of breast cancer and help other survivors or those who are fighting cancer.

The event started from 7 a.m. and lasted until 11 a.m., hosting a number of booths including St. John’s Health care, USPS, and Ethika; which provided a number of opportunities to those who stopped by.

On site doctors held ultrasound examinations to evaluate if any participating guests were at risk of breast cancer free of charge.

A vast variety of programs were present to help the community of Compton in many different ways. One of which was the Family Matters Program which advocates for parents to be involved with their kids’ schooling.

In addition, the President of the Compton Council PTA, Denise Jefferson Roberts who spoke at the Familial Matters booth is a breast cancer survivor recounts her battle with breast cancer.

“I am a breast cancer survivor, for 10 plus years, so when I found out about it again I started walking with them. So they’ve been very much involved in it but you know I’m just here to either walk, as a survivor or either advocate for my community to see what they need.” said Roberts.

Around 10 a.m., hundreds gathered around to participate in the yearly walk around the Centennial High School track.

The start of the line was filled to the brim in a spectacular countdown leading up to the start of the walk.

Many cheered as they walked all the way down to the finish line. Many continued on with their walk as staff got ready to prepare a raffle. As the walk continued, staff members advised attendees to gather around the field.

As participants gathered at the field, Satra and Janna Zurita told their stories on how breast cancer affected them personally and other survivors recounted their experiences dealing with cancer as well.

Many other survivors/current survivors told their stories uplifting each other as the event commenced.

Organizers held a raffle giving out prizes such as kitchenware, games, laptops, coupons, various brands of headphones and a 75-inch flat screen TV.

The Compton Walk for a Cure event is a great cause with activities for everyone while being a reminder that breast cancer is a serious issue in the Compton Community.

Early detection can prevent a number of health risks preventing cancer from ever spreading, prevention is key.