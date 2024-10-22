Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Research at Night: a pop-up market

Diego Carrillo, Staff WriterOctober 22, 2024
Andrey Fernandez, owner of Research Vintage

On Oct. 11, Research Vintage had their night market, Research at Night, at the store in Downey.

The market hosted multiple vendors and great food and drinks.

The Research at Night market is full of reused clothes and a place where people can shop for cheap clothes, have a coffee, some food and hangout/meet new friends.

Research Vintage is a small business that offers vintage clothing as well as popular streetwear brands.

They also have monthly drops on their website of vintage clothing and accessories.

Andrey Fernandez, owner of Research Vintage, said “I know vintage here in Downey is a tough thing because everybody here is more used to like, the newer stuff like the mall and some designer. Clothing here can get really expensive and we’re back to school, so they want to come here, and they can get two shirts for 20 bucks.”

This night was more laid back compared to other nights. Sometimes they have nights where it is shoulder to shoulder and nights like this one were less populated.

The market offers both vintage clothes but also had other vintage experiences for customers to check out. This included a booth with vintage DVD’s, and a tv playing old movies. In other booths, they had accessories such as jewelry and a selection of baseball caps.

Robbie, who did not provide his last name, said “It’s my third night coming here…I recommend coming here, it’s really fun. A lot of my friends are looking for somewhere to dress. A lot of them don’t have style so I came here to see if I can help them out.”

If you get thirsty during your clothes shopping, you can try the coffee from Con Sabor Cafe a pop-up coffee shop, offered guests a chance to satisfy their coffee cravings.

It was their first time participating in the night market as a vendor and had drinks such as their churro latte, abuelita latte and brown sugar latte.

They also had food from SoCal Spice brothers, a BBQ catering business. They offered a menu of burgers, hot dogs, and mac and cheese as well as various sides and desserts such as brownies.

Both caterers said they would like to be back for upcoming Research at Night events.

Research Vintage does this night markets every second Friday of the month and four Fridays of the month.

Research Vintage is located at 9102 Firestone Blvd., St. Their store is open from 11 am to 7 pm everyday but Monday and Sundays.

Look at their Instagram link here for more information or any question you might have.

Diego Carrillo, Staff Writer
Diego Carrillo is a first-year staff writer at Talon Marks. Who covers mainly sports and community here at Cerritos and the surrounding areas. Diego hopes one day to be a ESPN sports journalist. In his free time he likes to go out with friends. His favorite hobbies include recording sports history and doing predictions on upcoming matches. He also plans to go to the military after his first semester at college.
