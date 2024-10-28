October Village Night Market was killer fun

October Village hosted a Horror Night Market on Oct. 22.

The event took place in Anaheim at the Villains Brewing Company, an all-ages event from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The event was free admission and housed many local artists and sellers, with halloween-themed items for sale.

Many vendors offered handmade goodies, from hair-clips, clothing, bags, etc.

It was also open to cosplayers and for people to dress up, and thats they did.

There were quite some people dressed up in costumes, the two most prominent being Art the Clown from Terrifier as well as, Michael Myers from Halloween.

Roman Ikram, a Cerritos resident, who was dressed up as Michael Myers shared his experience at the night market in his costume.

“It’s super fun! I was nervous, but the second I got to the event, I was immediately stopped for pictures,” Ikram said, “It’s pretty cool to get recognition for something I worked pretty hard on getting and also seeing others fully dressed up in really cool costumes as well just adds to the experience for me.”

The cosplayers dressing up added lots of life to the event as well, creating photo-ops for many customers, as well as just giving them fun interactions throughout their time at the market.

Gallery • 9 Photos Melanie Salguero Two cosplayers dressed as Art The Clown, alongside a Michael Myers, posing for a picture.

Within the event, the creativity among the vendors stood out tremendously.

Liz Gonzales, owner of Stitched Little Devils, sells scented hand-stitched voodoo dolls, shared a little bit about her business and how it came about.

“I have always loved halloween and to create. 10 years ago I decided to take my passion and make a business out of it. It did take me five years to decide to base my business around my handmade and scented voodoo dolls.” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez also shared that it was her third year selling with October Village and why she loves selling with them.

“October Village was created by my friends over at Gladracket with the mind of bringing Halloween year-round,” Gonzalez said, “I absolutely love their vision and it’s always such a pleasure to be part of their markets.”

October Village has brought something for horror fans, that they enjoy experiencing at their night markets.

When talking to Roman Ikram, he shared his favorite thing about the night market, which truly reflects the impact that October Village leaves on visitors.

“I really like how many different things I have to option to purchase as a horror fan. The vendors are great and the people here in general are really nice. As a horror fan, it’s always nice to see events no matter how small or big being held that are dedicated to something I take deep interest in.” Ikram said.

They currently have no future events posted on their website or Instagram.

To stay up-to-date for the next night market or horror event, you can follow them on Instagram, @octobervillage, or visit their link tree for more info!