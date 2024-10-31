Art Night Pasadena Dazzles Attendees at Semi-Annual Event

Art Night Pasadena is a Semi-Annual event that was held on Oct.18th by a non-profit group Lightbringer Project.

They joined together with the city of Pasadena and many other sponsors that helped to bring the event together.

Attendees arrived at the Pasadena city hall and were greeted by shuttles ready to transport them to their venue of choice. The Shuttles are what the city uses to transport attendees to the more than 20+ venues and galleries across the Pasadena area.

A few of the venues included were the Art Center School of Design which is the nation’s leader in graphic design programs, Pasadena Museum of History and many more.

The list of venues is meteoric, and could take the better part of the event by just attending a few of them. Having some pre-attendance awareness of how the event’s shuttle system works helped to get around quicker.

The first gallery of the night was at Art Center’s Mullin Gallery.

Jinseok Choi’s “Before the Last Spike” was featured, Choi’s utilization of material is his main focal point of cultural significance representing the last spike hammered into the final rail line connecting the first transcontinental railroad in 1869.

Choi gives his take on the erasure of immigrant labor in the US through his art, and particularly Asian and Chinese labor which were predominant in the early days of rail construction.

The next event of the day at Art Center was a presentation by Archetype Press demonstrating how to use letterpress printing equipment along with a tour of the Art Center printing studio.

Gallery • 10 Photos Moises Lopez "Voyages of the Soul" at Art Night denoting the homeless crisis and featured an installation by Annie Marini-Genzon.

The Pasadena Museum of History presented an installation called Lights, Camera, Action! Hollywood Magic in Pasadena. Which was a presentation of the city’s role in the multidimensional world of filmmaking. The event had many layers of recognizable film props and movie posters that made the movies they were in so popular.

One such prop was Superman’s 1950s costume. Along with an original Superman print ad of the show.

As well as an original 1966 Star Wars movie poster along with a few props and prints of Star Wars memorabilia.

One of the other galleries, was the Williamson Gallery where they held a presentation of Installations called Seeing the Unseeable: Data, Design, & Art by the likes of 16 different artists and designers, with the main theme coming from the Getty Museum’s PST Art: Art & Science Collide Initiative.

The Williamson Gallery Exhibit held many different conceptual ideas of technology like futurist vehicle design, political interpretations of false flag conspiracy installations, and physical and non-physical phenomena of technological pollution.

The last event of the evening was a gallery denoting the homeless crisis and featured an installation by Annie Marini-Genzon, which looked like a group of paper bags being propped up by stakes, which were meant to represent boats as moving homes.

The free event dazzled the attendees throughout the night as it progressed. Many food trucks lined the venues like Kogi Japanese fusion cuisine and Rodney’s Ribs food trucks where attendees could dine if they chose to.

All in all, Art Night was an impressive event for myself and attendees alike, It’s always great to wonder where the next event shuttle will drop you off.