Halloween Carnival and Dia de Los Muertos Exhbition in Bell Gardens

Byline photo of Alejandra Guerra
Alejandra GuerraNovember 7, 2024
Event attendee, Carina Jimenez, and her family celebrating at the event. Photo credit: Alejandra Guerra

Bell Gardens hosted a Halloween carnival and a Dia de los Muertos exhibition on Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m.

It was a free family event that included photo stations, food trucks, game booths, a costume contest and more.

“We always come every year to bring the kids,” event attendee, Venecia Linares said.

Linares explained that her favorite part of the event was “the community gathering together and making it a safe space.”

There was a section at the event to celebrate Dia de los Muertos where families could remember their loved ones through the exhibition.

Dia de los Muertos
Dia de los Muertos infographic Photo credit: Alejandra Guerra

There was also a trunk-or-treat section, where various departments from Bell Gardens distributed candies, including the city clerk, Daisy Gomez.

“This is my first time participating in the Halloween event and it’s really to distribute candies or other fun things that maybe are needed like pencils, bookmarkers and little knick knacks for the kids,” Gomez shared.

As she passed out candies, Gomez explained the car design was purge-themed. She said, “Our design is primarily more like a zombie type of theme and it’s giving off to my city clerk theme because we purge records.”

Gomez added her favorite part of the event was, “seeing the different costumes and getting to know the neighbors in our community. I think the [community] interacting with us – so when they see us anywhere in the area, they will know that there is a friendly face they can communicate with.”

City clerk, Daisy Gomez, at the trunk or treat section distributing candies.
City clerk, Daisy Gomez, at the trunk or treat section distributing candies. Photo credit: Alejandra Guerra

While a crowd awaited the costume contest at the stage area, families entered various zones and game booths. Some of the zones were face painting, loteria, bingo and a clown zone where attendees could enter the spooky section to be frightened by several clowns.

At 7 PM, attendees who dressed up participated in the costume contest. There were different categories that the judges voted for such as the most creative costume or the spookiest costume.

Carina Jiminez, an event attendee said she likes that the event provides candies that are safe for children to eat and how the event brings the community together like family.

About the Contributor
Alejandra Guerra
Alejandra Guerra, Staff Writer
Alejandra Guerra is a staff writer for Talon Marks. In her free time, she enjoys reading, making short films, and attending concerts. In 2025, she hopes to transfer to Cal State Los Angeles to pursue a major in journalism.
Halloween Carnival and Dia de Los Muertos Exhbition in Bell Gardens