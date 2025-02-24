Los Angeles Galaxy fans meet MLS Cup Champion

On the side of West Los Angeles, soccer fans waited in line at the Classic Football Shirts on 447 N Fairfax Ave. to meet Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder Edwin Cerrillo.

The line was down to the end of the block full of Galaxy fans outside the store.

Jacynda Rueda and Alejandra Urrieta came from the city of Walnut, to see Cerrillo.

“I am so excited. Edwin is my favorite player on the Galaxy and I love the way they play the midfield so I’m so excited to meet him,” Urrieta said.

Cerrillo who was born and raised in Waco, Texas started his career with FC Dallas. On August 3, 2023, Cerrillo was traded to the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Rueda and Urrieta were the first ones in and got their photo taken with Cerrillo and got their poster signed by him.

Alex Ustin is a big Galaxy fan, he has an autograph book of players from the team.

“It feels good, you know I love this guy, he’s really nice, he even promised me his training jersey next game so I’m looking forward to that,” Ustin said, about his meet with Cerrillo.

Cerrillo discussed how it felt to hang out and chat with Galaxy fans, “It brings back a lot of memories because they have pictures from last year, from the final, jerseys from last year as well, so it’s a good moment to share with the fans.”

Cerrillo won the MLS Cup last year over the New York Red Bulls and looking to defend their title this season against MLS expansion side San Diego FC in the home opener on Feb. 23 at Dignity Health Sports Park.

The organizer of the meet, Sam Kitaj, expressed how he felt having Cerrillo at the store. “It’s amazing. It’s, you know, we’re always happy to connect the community and get people in the soccer world into the store.

“Having someone like Edwin who just won the MLS Cup is great for the community,” Kitaj stated.

Jose Santiago brought his girlfriend Jennifer Garcia to the event and got his LA Galaxy scarf signed.

“I’ve been a fan Since the 2010s after that World Cup with Landon Donovan scored the winning goal over Algeria, that’s when I got hooked to U.S. Soccer, and then I found out he plays here at the Galaxy.”

Cerrillo looked around the store and searched through the racks of jerseys then he took the time to play EA FC 25 with Milton Hernandez in the back.

According to Kitaj, the next event coming to Classic Football Shirts is in March where he will release a new shirt with Adidas which Kitaj is excited for.

The jersey to be released will be the new Mexico national team, this be will the first time that Mexico will have a third jersey in their cycle.

The jersey will be for the 2025 Concacaf National League at Sofi Stadium.