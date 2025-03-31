Classic Football Shirts releases new Mexico jersey

In a partnership with Adidas, people line up on Fairfax Ave for the release of the new Mexico jersey at Classic Football Shirts on March 15.

The Mexico national team will wear the new jersey in the Concacaf National League at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood.

The New Mexico jersey is the third kit for the team, with black on the shirt and gold on the sides.

Jose Rubio who is a jersey collector stopped and looked and was amazed by the new design of the jersey.

Besides the New Mexico jersey Classic Football Shirt was handing raffle tickets to customers for a chance to win a $300 gift card.

Also, a chance to win tickets to the Concacaf National League Final at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood.

Ricardo Santana and Mayeliy Orozco came to the Classic Football Shirts store for the first time.

Santana said, “Great. I mean, I really like the store. I’m a fan of this original store in London, but I really like that there’s a store here open in LA.”

Leslie Arguelles came to the event in search of a new soccer to wear and saw the New Mexico jersey.

Arguelles said, “I was thinking about the jersey when I saw it and after putting it on, it was a different feeling, I Loved it.”

While customers waited for the raffle Rosendo Krakis from Balam Mexican Tacos were handing out free tacos to people.

At 3:30 p.m. customers gathered as the raffle was about to start and worker Milton Hernandez picked out tickets from a bag.

Karen Zamora was the winner of the raffle and she won a $300 hundred dollars gift card to the store.

Zamora wasted no time and started to look around the store to put that gift card to use.

“I’m getting an AC Milan Long sleeve jersey, It’s the 125 anniversary jersey so I have to have to get it,” said Zamora.

Nathan Tapia was picked as the winner of tickets to the Concacaf Nations League final.

“It feels amazing. I was looking at tickets and now I don’t have to buy any,” Tapia said.

This is the third event the store has had since first opening last year in October.

Hernandez said, “It’s a great opportunity for us to connect with our Mexican community.

“I think given that our company is based in the UK, we get to connect with a lot of local fans and people that appreciate the sport for what it is,” said Hernandez.

Deyanria Cruz who brought her mom Marica Cruz to the event, were both looking at Mexico jerseys on the clothing rack.

“Oh my god, it’s clean, I love it, It’s essential. I just like the colors, the pattern, and even the crest house in the middle, it’s a little different, but I think it’s just refocusing everything back to the league, like the team itself, the history, the jersey,” Deyanira Cruz said.

On March 23 Mexico would go on to win the Concacaf Nations League with a 2-1 win over Panama.